Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Summit Technology Academy to host open house...

Summit Technology Academy to host open house Jan. 11, 2018

January 8, 2018

Prospective students, parents and patrons are invited to attend Summit Technology Academy’s open house Jan. 11, 2018. 

Students seriously interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) related careers in a global environment should stop by between 6:30 to 7:55 p.m. Jan. 11. Middle school students and parents have the option of attending an early planners session starts at 6:30 p.m. A separate session from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. is available for visitors interested in learning more about the early college/three-year internship called the Missouri Innovation Campus program.  

STEM-related careers encompass network engineering; software development; cyber security; health science; biomedical science; nursing; digital media; aerospace, mechanical, electrical and civil engineering; teacher preparation; hospitality management; international studies; and executive finance/fintech.

Please RSVP to attend the event at http://sta.lsr7.org/rsvp/. RSVPs are welcome but not required to attend. The Academy is located at 1101 NW Innovation Parkway in the new Missouri Innovation Campus building.

The last open house is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2018.



