Suspect Ian McCarthy Apprehended August 10, 2017



Captain Scott A. Shipers, commanding officer of Troop A, announces the arrest of Ian McCarthy of Clinton, Missouri. McCarthy was wanted in the killing of Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael following a traffic stop in Clinton, Missouri.



On Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at approximately 6:15 pm, a citizen driving on Route U, in Henry County, notified the Henry County Sheriff’s Office of a pedestrian walking on the highway. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office notified Troop A Headquarters communications personnel of the pedestrian and Patrol communications personnel immediately dispatched a trooper to the location given by the citizen. The trooper made contact with the pedestrian on Route U approximately one mile south of Bucksaw Marina. Through this encounter, the trooper discovered the pedestrian to be Ian McCarthy. McCarthy was arrested without incident and transported to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton due to a gunshot wound. After an evaluation by medical personnel, he was transported to a Kansas City area hospital for treatment. McCarthy was treated at the hospital and released into the Patrol’s custody. McCarthy was transported by troopers to the Henry County Jail where he is being held without bond.



The Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged McCarthy with Murder ─ First Degree and Armed Criminal Action.



The charges for which McCarthy was arrested are mere accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.









