By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Thursday, October 19, 2017, at 5:08 p.m. the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1500 Block of SE Long Court. A relative not at the home called 911 to report the smoke alarms were sounding and there may be a fire.





When the fire department arrived, smoke and fire was visible from the front door of the two-story, single family residence. The occupant of the house was outside.





Firefighters entered the house and quickly extinguished several small fires on the first floor. A search of the house confirmed the house was unoccupied. The incident was under control by 5:27 p.m.





One person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. No additional patient information will be provided.





The fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation by the Lee’s Summit Fire Department and the Lee’s Summit Police Department. If you have any information regarding the fire, please contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department at (816) 969-1668.