Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Sympathy to the friends and family of Yordano Ventura

Sympathy to the friends and family of Yordano Ventura

January 22, 2017

January 22, 2017

STATEMENT FROM JACKSON COUNTY EXECUTIVE FRANK WHITE, JR.

 On behalf of my wife Teresa and myself, I extend my sincerest sympathy to the friends and family of Yordano Ventura.

One of my fondest memories of attending the White House celebration of the Royal's World Series Championship was Teresa and I having an opportunity to spend time with Yordano. He could not have been more kind, humble and engaging.

We have all lost a gifted young man who had demonstrated tremendous talent and great promise for his future. He will be missed by me personally, by the fans of Kansas City and his Royals family.
 



