By Cynthia L. Horn

Vice-President Jackson County Genealogical Society





Are you going to take time to remember your relatives and veterans on May 29th, Memorial Day? At the Jackson County Genealogical Society, everyday is Memorial Day as we research, write books and help people remember their deceased family members.





On May 6th, Saturday, we have invited two members of the Jackson County Genealogical Society to share the stories of their families and veterans. We will start our program at 10:30am at the Trails West Library on 11401 East 23rd St. in Independence, MO. in Room A.





The first member presenting is William Leroy Hanaway and he will be discussing the Hanaway and Colby families. He has lived in Raytown since 1953 for 63 years, and also belongs to the Raytown Historical Society.





Twylia Gail Brand is our second member who will be sharing information on the O’Dell and Stephenson names. Twylia grew up in Atherton but lives in Independence. She has also been a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for a long time.





Come join us and learn about the families of Raytown and Atherton. You might be related but you’ll never know until you come and find out. Only three weeks left until Memorial Day when we take time to remember.





Our Genealogical Society Research Library is in Sugar Creek on 625 N. Sterling Ave., Suite 400 from 10:00am to 4:00pm. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. Please call us at 252-8128 if you would like assistance with your family or project.