Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Tannor Kraus Honored at Missouri Baptist...

Tannor Kraus Honored at Missouri Baptist University

Tannor Kraus Honored at Missouri Baptist University

February 4, 2017

Tannor Kraus of Lee's Summit has been named to the fall 2016 semester Deans List for outstanding academic performance at Missouri Baptist University and is on their basketball team.


