Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Tannor Kraus Honored at Missouri Baptist University
February 4, 2017
Tannor Kraus of Lee's Summit has been named to the fall 2016 semester Deans List for outstanding academic performance at Missouri Baptist University and is on their basketball team.
