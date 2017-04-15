Home
Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Team Titanium Wins Seven Rivers Regional
April 22, 2017
Team Titanium came home as the Seven Rivers Regional Winner on April 15, 2017. The team also won the Entrepreneurship Award, Safety Award, and set a new world high score.
Fourth Annual Boo Ball A Record-setting Event
