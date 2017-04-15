Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Team Titanium Wins Seven Rivers Regional

Team Titanium Wins Seven Rivers Regional

Team Titanium Wins Seven Rivers Regional

April 22, 2017

Team Titanium came home as the Seven Rivers Regional Winner on April 15, 2017. The team also won the Entrepreneurship Award, Safety Award, and set a new world high score.


