Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Help Wanted
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Teen charged in Burlington Coat Factory...

Teen charged in Burlington Coat Factory carjacking and shooting in Independence

December 22, 2016

A Kansas City teen was charged today in a Burlington Coat Factory carjacking and shooting in Independence on Wednesday evening, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced.

Drevon U. Davis, dob: 10/03/1999, faces Assault 1st Degree,  Attempted Robbery 1st Degree and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.*

According to court records filed today, Davis and  two other suspects approached a woman and demanded her Audi. When she said no one of them fired at her, hitting her in the chest. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Independence and Kansas City police tracked the suspects to a residence on E. 42nd in Kansas City. Davis told police that he and a juvenile and another suspect he declined to identify had gone to Burlington Coat Factory intending to carjack someone. They spotted the Audi and approached the victim with a gun. When she said, "No," he fired a shot but didn't believe he hit her. They left the area and stole a Nissan. He had the keys to that car when he was found by police.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $200,000.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,962
Lee's Summit City Council Opens Investigation Into Illegal Business Deals and Staff Issues
Page Views: 932
City Votes To Remove Authority From City Manager To Direct Investigation
Page Views: 823
Council Member Diane Forte Moves To Stop Motions During Council Roundtable
Page Views: 622
City’s Crews Treating Streets and Preparing for Snow Today, Saturday, Dec. 17
Page Views: 453
Lee’s Summit Titans Football Club Celebrates the End of Season
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
The Evidence Of Faith’s Substance: God’s Invisible Attributes on Display - Are you paying attention?
The Evidence Of Faith’s Substance: God’s Invisible Attributes on Display - Are you paying attention?
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio