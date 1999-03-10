Teen charged in Burlington Coat Factory carjacking and shooting in Independence

A Kansas City teen was charged today in a Burlington Coat Factory carjacking and shooting in Independence on Wednesday evening, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced.





Drevon U. Davis, dob: 10/03/1999, faces Assault 1st Degree, Attempted Robbery 1st Degree and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.*





According to court records filed today, Davis and two other suspects approached a woman and demanded her Audi. When she said no one of them fired at her, hitting her in the chest. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.





Independence and Kansas City police tracked the suspects to a residence on E. 42nd in Kansas City. Davis told police that he and a juvenile and another suspect he declined to identify had gone to Burlington Coat Factory intending to carjack someone. They spotted the Audi and approached the victim with a gun. When she said, "No," he fired a shot but didn't believe he hit her. They left the area and stole a Nissan. He had the keys to that car when he was found by police.





Prosecutors have requested a bond of $200,000.