Teen Sails on Lake Jacomo September 16, 2017

By Russ Pulley Tribune Reporter

Sadie Creemer, 14, had one of her biggest thrills in a lifetime of sailing as a skipper in the Sweet Sixteen Sailing Association National Championship.

She’s competed before, with her father Trefton Creemer, as skipper, but Sept. 9 was her first shouting orders at her own crew, Devon Allaman, and piloting a two-person, two-sail dinghy around a course on Lake Jacomo.

The other sailboats had adults at the helm, but she held her own.

“You get in the moment, it gets intense and competitive,” Sadie said.

She said she grew up in sailing boats with her family, riding along and then finally working as crew. This summer she’d also gotten more active competing in single-person sail boat know as a Laser. She has taught sailing to other youths through the Jacomo Sailing Club.

Her mother, Kerrie Creemer, said the national championship usually draws between 10 and 20 entrants, who qualify by their performance in prior regattas during the season.

This year it had dropped to seven.

Perhaps it was the weather. While it was a beautiful day, sunny and comfortable, there were only wisps of wind on the water. At times it was glassy calm.

Difficult, Sadie said, as she had to get the sails set just right so they’d fill in slight winds of 2 to 5 knots to push the boat on the water. “It was really hard on Saturday to get going,” she said.

Fred Langford, past commodore of the Sweet Sixteen Association, said the Sweet Sixteen sailboat was created in the Kansas City region in the early 1960s. There are about 60 active boats in the area, he said.

Racers qualify for the national championship by their performances in other sailing events during the season, he said.

The National Sweet Sixteen Regatta is only for the design of sailboat, on Saturday all ages and both sexes raced head-to-head.

The Sweet Sixteen is a design by Advance Sailboat Corporation, but the company produced only 537 of the dinghies before it went out of business. About a third of them sold in this area and other across the U.S.

He said Sadie held her own against the adults. She finished fifth.

“They competed very well,” Langford said. “She’s right up there with the best of them.”







