On Friday, Aug. 18, the traffic signal at SW Ward Road and SW Scherer Road was severely damaged. Northbound SW Ward Road has been temporarily closed between SW Scherer Road and SW Winthrop Drive.





The northbound closure will remain in place until the site is safely secured and either temporary restoration of the traffic signal or temporary two-way stop control can be established.





The schedule for permanent repair and signal restoration is unknown due to uncertainty of available materials.





Alternate routes for northbound SW Ward Road exist along SW Pryor Road and SW Jefferson Street.

For more information, contact the City’s Public Works Department at 969-1800 or publicworks@cityofls.net.