Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Temporary Closure of Northbound SW Ward Road between SW Scherer Road and SW Winthrop Drive Due to Signal Damage

August 18, 2017

On Friday, Aug. 18, the traffic signal at SW Ward Road and SW Scherer Road was severely damaged. Northbound SW Ward Road has been temporarily closed between SW Scherer Road and SW Winthrop Drive. 

The northbound closure will remain in place until the site is safely secured and either temporary restoration of the traffic signal or temporary two-way stop control can be established. 

The schedule for permanent repair and signal restoration is unknown due to uncertainty of available materials.  

Alternate routes for northbound SW Ward Road exist along SW Pryor Road and SW Jefferson Street.
 
For more information, contact the City’s Public Works Department at 969-1800 or publicworks@cityofls.net.
 
 


