Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Ten Applicants File for District 4...

Ten Applicants File for District 4 Councilmember Seat

May 5, 2017 

The City began accepting applications to fill the City Councilmember vacancy in District 4 on Monday, April 24, 2017.  Applications were accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017.  Ten (10) complete applications were submitted and are listed below in order of receipt:

1.     James F. Freeman III
2.     Madonna (Donna) Gordon
3.     Dana R. Arth
4.     Erik Crew
5.     Frederick E. DeMoro
6.     Michelle Kraxberger
7.     Gladys V. Bratton
8.     Casey Crawford
9.     Jarrod Gravatt
10.  Amy Fox
 
Interviews will be conducted by the Mayor and Councilmembers during the Regular City Council Session on May 11, 2017 at 6:15 p.m. This is a public, televised meeting.  Only the Mayor and City Council will conduct the interviews.
 
The Mayor and Councilmembers may make a selection after the interview process has been completed.
 
The person appointed to fill the vacancy will serve until the next regular municipal election in April 2018. 
 
Council meetings are televised on LSTV on: AT&T U-verse channel 99, Comcast channel 7, and Spectrum channel 2. The channel is also accessible from any internet connected computer and smart phone via watchLS.net.


