The City began accepting applications to fill the City Councilmember vacancy in District 4 on Monday, April 24, 2017. Applications were accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Ten (10) complete applications were submitted and are listed below in order of receipt:

Interviews will be conducted by the Mayor and Councilmembers during the Regular City Council Session on May 11, 2017 at 6:15 p.m. This is a public, televised meeting. Only the Mayor and City Council will conduct the interviews.

The Mayor and Councilmembers may make a selection after the interview process has been completed.

The person appointed to fill the vacancy will serve until the next regular municipal election in April 2018.