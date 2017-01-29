Ten KC-Area Residents Indicted For 100-Pound Meth Conspiracy

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced today that 10 Kansas City, Mo.-area defendants have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute at least 100 pounds of methamphetamine.





Juan Rodriguez-Rivera, also known as “Juan Carillo,” “Armando Garcia,” and “Luis Rodrigues,” 32, a citizen of Mexico, Rafael Elodaid Baylon-Palma, also known as “Eli,” 27, Mauricio Daniel Dominguez, 34, and Rolando Segura, age unknown, all of Kansas City, Mo.; Jesus David Baylon-Palma, also known as “Raul,” “Fathead,” and “Primo,” 29, and Esmeralda Contreras-Fernandez, 27, both of Raytown, Mo., Jose Carlos Baylon-Carrasco, age unknown, a citizen of Mexican residing in Grandview, Mo., Eduardo Luna-Avina, 26, a citizen of Mexico, and Jose Santana-Chavez, 36, both of Kansas City, Kan., and Rory Sanchez, 32, address unknown, were charged in a five-count superseding indictment returned under seal on Dec. 14, 2016, by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. That indictment has been unsealed and made public upon the arrests and initial court appearances of several defendants.





The federal indictment alleges that all 10 defendants participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Jan. 1, 2013, to Dec. 13, 2016. The indictment also alleges that all 10 defendants participated in a money-laundering conspiracy during that time.





The indictment contains a forfeiture allegation, which would require the defendants to forfeit to the government any property derived from the proceeds of the alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy, including a money judgment of $700,000 (based on a sale price of $7,000 per pound of methamphetamine and distribution of at least 100 pounds of methamphetamine), a 2007 Land Rover, a 2008 Ford F-250, a 2010 Ford TCN van and a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.





In addition to the drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies, the indictment charges Rodriguez-Rivera with illegally entering the United States after previously being deported following his conviction in Kansas for possessing cocaine.





Sanchez is also charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Sanchez allegedly was in possession of a loaded AA Arms 9mm assault pistol.





Dickinson cautioned that the charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.





This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Rhoades. It was investigated by the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Independence, Mo., Police Department and the Jackson County Drug Task Force.