September 19, 2017
The DaLinda Estates food drive just wrapped up in Greenwood. Thanks to the generous contributions, they collected over 620 items in total.
All items were delivered and stocked at the Lee's Summit Social Services food pantry. Their efforts were fueled by reading the Tribune's recent article of one LS Social Service employee's cry for help regarding a huge food shortage.