Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » The DaLinda Estates food drive just wrapped up...

The DaLinda Estates food drive just wrapped up in Greenwood.

The DaLinda Estates food drive just wrapped up in Greenwood.

September 19, 2017

The DaLinda Estates food drive just wrapped up in Greenwood. Thanks to the generous contributions, they collected over 620 items in total.

All items were delivered and stocked at the Lee's Summit Social Services food pantry. Their efforts were fueled by reading the Tribune's recent article of one LS Social Service employee's cry for help regarding a huge food shortage. 



