The Department of Revenue Reopens Tax Assistance Office December 16, 2017

The Missouri Department of Revenue has reopened its Jefferson City Tax Assistance Office. Located in the Harry S. Truman State Office Building at 301 West High Street, Room 330, the office is open to the public from 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Tax experts are available to provide assistance with business tax registration, income tax compliance, corporate income tax questions, lien/garnishment resolution, and electronic filing for online filing and payments, among other services. The Jefferson City Tax Assistance Office was one of seven such offices that was closed in 2014.

“A principle focus of the leadership of the Department of Revenue over the last year has been to dramatically enhance our level of customer service from where it has been in the past,” said Joel Walters, director of the Missouri Department of Revenue. “Reopening the Tax Assistance Office is part of a larger, renewed commitment to serving our customers better. We understand and appreciate what a void closure of this office left, as well as the tremendous value bringing back face-to-face expert assistance provides.”





