The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Ribbon Cutting





The Holiday Inn Express & Suites celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Lee’s Summit Chamber on October 4 at its brand new facility at 1201 NW Innovation Pkwy. The hotel offers contemporary guest rooms, spacious banquet area, high-speed internet access, indoor pool and a variety of amenities including daily hot breakfast buffet. Visit ihg.com for reservations and information.





On hand from Holiday Inn directly behind the banner were (left to right): Bridget Macko - Director of Sales, Tyler Rowden - General Manager, Ed Patel - Owner and Eric Patel - Owner