Chick-fil-A employees work together to ready a home for a fellow worker



By Stephanie Edwards Tribune Reporter

It is said that bad things happen in threes. A hard look at the negative side of life seems to confirm this on a daily basis.

The words of a seventeenth century philosopher and Jesuit Priest named Baltasar Gracian offers another side to the equation, that good also multiplies. “Friendship multiplies the good in life, and divides the evil,” Gracian said.

Lucky for those of us here on earth, the multiplicity of good is found in those whose hearts are prepared for kindness.

Last Sunday, August 20, the good multiplied right here. It started with an idea to help a friend and employee in need at the Lee’s Summit Chik-fil-A.

Eric (last name withheld) is an employee at the Chik-fil-A in Lee’s Summit, and experienced a great deal of loss in a very short amount of time. “In the span of two years, Eric lost a grandfather, a mother, and then a spouse,” Kevin Holman, personnel director for the restaurant, shared.

Eric and Alex came to Lee’s Summit from Oklahoma this past spring with the promise of a job from his friend Lance Spencer, owner of Lee’s Summit Chik-fil-A. The pair had worked together in the past. “Lance and his wife were both from Liberty,” Holman said. “So it was a little like coming home.”

Eric and his son made a temporary home in a metro extended-stay motel, but the weekly payments soon grew expensive and the need to find a permanent home grew more critical with the nearing of the school year.

After an affordable home was finally found, delays made moving in all the more ominous. Members of New Covenant Community Church where Holman serves as pastor, along with Chik-fil-A put together funds to help the Eric and his son get started.

Calls were made to the property management and it was discovered that the property needed some repair work before the father and son could make it their home. “It needed painted, carpeting, and some more repair work,” Holman explained.

And that’s when the good started to come together.

Twice each year Chik-fil-A employees come together for team building exercises. The events take place on Sundays when the restaurant is otherwise closed. “This was a spur of the moment thing,” Holman explained. The plan was organized in less than a week. “We probably had a little over a third of our staff show up, totally voluntary.”

After the crew was assembled at the house, it became clear that there were complications. “We began the work,” he continued. The walls of the house were made from lattice and plaster, and there were cracks in the plaster. When the crew tried to repair the cracks, holes formed. The work was stalled.

But the forces of good were not yet finished that day.

“Our team-building was in two phases,” Holman said. One was the house, the second was a group of Chik-fil-A employees who donated their time to whip up a feast for the widowed father and his son and the volunteers with ingredients supplied by the restaurant. Dessert was provided by members of the New Covenant Community Church.

Word quickly spread about the plaster situation. The husband of one of the ladies who volunteered to cook owns a painting company, and plaster repair is part of his services. At first, the man volunteered supplies to help with the work, but went even further when he saw the home. “He has volunteered to bring his crew in and repair all of the cracks and paint the entire apartment after it is done, at no charge,” he said.

The good continued to expand. “It’s kind of like a snowball, headed down the hill,” Holman said. If the snowball is left alone, not much happens. "But, if you can get it going, there are others who want to help, who may not be aware of the need. Once you begin that process of reaching out to someone who needs assistance, God kind of shows up and brings other people along.”

Together, the extended Spencer family donated enough furnishings to nearly fill the home when they do move in. The hope is that the small family can move in this coming weekend. Members of Holman’s church plan to make curtains for the home.

The kind acts of the day did not stop there, either.

While the group was inside the restaurant breaking bread together, a regular customer, a navy reservist, appeared at the door to order food after a long weekend away from his family on military duty. Realizing the restaurant was closed, the man turned back to his car to leave, but members of the staff opened the door and brought him in to dine among them.

The Mexican feast provided the opportunity to surprise another hard working employee with something special. Kelly Rebori and her father are both Chik-fil-A employees. Kelly, who has Down’s Syndrome, wanted very badly to celebrate her twenty-fifth with a party. That Sunday night, Kelly got her wish.

To some, it might seem as if the happenings on that Sunday were something extraordinary. But for the staff and crew at Chik-fil-A, “doing good” is just part of the company’s culture. It is also proof positive that a little kindness can go a long way.

