The Official Party of Winter is Friday, January 27 Be a Below-Zero Hero!

The 10th Annual Super Plunge will take place January 27 - 28, 2017. Brave men and women from around the area will don costumes and swimwear and take "polar" dips into Longview Lake. Their Reason for Freezin’. . . the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri! All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the more than 1,850 Special Olympics Missouri athletes here in the Kansas City Area.

Super Plungers raise over $2,500 and plunge 24 times in 24 hours. The Super Plunge is open to anyone 14 years or older who is a fan of having a good time for a good cause. The event is hosted by Belton PD, Kansas City PD and Lee’s Summit PD and will take place at the Longview Lake Swim Beach. Super Plunge begins at noon on Friday and continues into Saturday before the KC Polar Plunge start at noon.

This year there are 14 Super Plungers and they are well on their way to breaking last year’s $150,000 raised by the Super Plunge event. In 2016, the overall KC Metro Polar Plunge efforts raised $269,000 for Special Olympics Missouri athletes. This year’s goal is $285,000 and organizers hope to break the million-dollar mark across the state with 13 events. About Special Olympics Missouri Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. More than 15,000 athletes participate in 21 Olympic-type sports throughout the state. Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.

Special Olympics Missouri is proud of our financial health returning 85 percent of every dollar back to program services. We are privileged to be recognized with these honors: Better Business Bureau A+ Charity Accreditation, Charity Navigator 4-star rating and Guidestar Gold Level.

Thank you for trusting us with your donations, volunteer time and your goodwill.

Visit Special Olympics at www.somo.org. Engage with us on Twitter @somissouri; fb.com/specialolympicsmo.





