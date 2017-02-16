Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
The Overland Police Department has issued an AmberAlert

February 19, 2017

State of Missouri Amber Alert
 
The Overland Police Department has issued an AmberAlert for an abduction incident that occurred at 2200 Woodson Rd in Overland at 11:35 AM on 02/19/2017.
 
Abducted Is:
Brian Scott Pullen a white male, age 9 months
 
Vehicle Information:
Brown or maroon Hyundai or Nissan passenger vehicle, last seen westbound from 2200 Woodson Rd, Overland, MO.
 
Possible suspects or associates are believed to be:
Brian Keith Pullen, a white male, age 40, height 5'11", 160 lbs lbs,
William V. Bowen, a white male, age 37, height 6’00”, 200 lbs
 
The abducted child is:
Brian Scott Pullen, is a white male, age 9 months, height 30", 20 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue and white onesie.
 
Brian Scott Pullen was taken by his non-custodial father, Brian Pullen. Pullen is a Missouri convicted felon and a registered sex offender and was armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction. The suspect may be en route to 3023 N 61s St in  Fairmont City, IL.
 
Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Overland Police Department at 314-227-2848.
 



