No longer the new kid on the block, The Porch Swing opened in Greenwood, MO a little over a year ago and has given a new option for home decor and furniture shoppers wishing to add a little refurbished and vintage flair to their homes while maintaining their budget.





“We have something for everyone, from vintage treasures to Pinterest inspired repurposed trends, custom work, from the unique and unusual to everyday necessities, such as clothing and jewelry,” owner Heather Feden-McCarty said.





Residents of Greenwood and Lee’s Summit will surely find the quality of merchandise and reasonable prices very appealing at The Porch Swing. To top it off, one could spend the day on Main Street as there are a total of seven local antique/vintage shops within walking distance to one another.

The Porch Swing is opened seven days a week. Be sure to stop by for a visit at 505 W. Main St, Greenwood, MO 64034 or online at facebook.com/Greenwoodporchswing