Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » The Porch Swing

The Porch Swing

The Porch Swing

January 28, 2017

No longer the new kid on the block, The Porch Swing opened in Greenwood, MO a little over a year ago and has given a new option for home decor and furniture shoppers wishing to add a little refurbished and vintage flair to their homes while maintaining their budget.

“We have something for everyone, from vintage treasures to Pinterest inspired repurposed trends, custom work, from the unique and unusual to everyday necessities, such as clothing and jewelry,” owner Heather Feden-McCarty said. 

Residents of Greenwood and Lee’s Summit will surely find the quality of merchandise and reasonable prices very appealing at The Porch Swing.  To top it off, one could spend the day on Main Street as there are a total of seven local antique/vintage shops within walking distance to one another. 
The Porch Swing is opened seven days a week. Be sure to stop by for a visit at 505 W. Main St, Greenwood, MO 64034 or online at facebook.com/Greenwoodporchswing


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,499
Lee's Summit Teenager Robbed at Gun Point
Page Views: 3,333
Collision Kills Two Lee's Summit Males, Third in Hospital
Page Views: 2,138
Letter to the Editor From Randall W. Cain
Page Views: 1,532
Community remembers crime as parole hearing nears
Page Views: 1,266
Moving Greenwood Forward
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Beware of Holiday Scams ~ Lee’s Summit Tribune Annual Holiday Reminder
Beware of Holiday Scams ~ Lee’s Summit Tribune Annual Holiday Reminder
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio