The Mid-America Regional Council will honor three area cities for becoming more age friendly at the First Suburbs Coalition meeting on Jan. 26, 2018, at the MARC conference center. The city of Mission has attained the gold level designation, Kearney will receive both silver and gold level designations, and Lee’s Summit will be recognized for achieving the bronze level.





To earn gold level recognition, the city of Mission applied an age-lens to its updated Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Kearney earned gold by applying an age-lens to the city’s updated Comprehensive Plan, adopted in January 2017.





The Communities for All Ages recognition program was developed by the First Suburbs Coalition and KC Communities for All Ages — two groups convened by MARC to develop programs and tools to support first-tier suburbs, help communities respond to a rapid increase in the older adult population, and make communities more welcoming for all age groups. The program is available to all jurisdictions in the nine-county region.





The first Communities for All Ages awards were presented in May 2015. Previous awards have gone to Gladstone and Raymore (gold); Excelsior Springs, Independence, Liberty, Mission and Roeland Park (silver); Blue Springs, Grandview, Kearney and Raytown (bronze).





The recognition program’s three sequential levels of achievement reflect increasing degrees of commitment to becoming a Community for All Ages. The bronze level recognizes heightened awareness of the issues and requires a resolution or commitment by the city’s elected body, along with community presentations and public engagement. The silver level adds the completion of an assessment process and requires the community to appoint a citizen-based committee to assess related city activities and investments. Gold , the highest level, recognizes communities that formally adopt a Communities for All Ages plan based on the assessment completed at the Silver level. Communities can maintain their recognition status by advancing to higher levels or, once the Gold level is achieved, continuing to implement new elements of their plans.





The Communities for All Ages recognition program encourages communities to respond positively to changing demographics and adopt policy and program approaches that make the region a great place to live and age well.





"Mission is proud of our continued participation in the Communities for All Ages program. Achieving the gold level recognition signals the community's commitment to incorporating these principles and practices in a way that is fundamental to our service delivery. It becomes core to who we are and what we do," said Emily Randel, public information officer for Mission, Kansas.



