Todd George Parkway from Colbern Road to Woods Chapel Road is now open to traffic. A section of Strother Road east of the I-470 interchange is also now open to traffic.





While both roadways are open to traffic, work will continue and intermittent lane closures may be necessary. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when active work zones are present.





Todd George Parkway had been restricted to one directional traffic since late June, and Strother Road east of I-470 had been closed since late July, for work as part of the Todd George Parkway shoulders project. The purpose of the project is to provide safer facilities for pedestrian and bicycle traffic using Todd George Parkway. Paved shoulders also provide a paved surface for emergency situations and reduce ongoing maintenance of the turf shoulders that are regularly rutted by traffic.







