Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Todd George Parkway from Colbern Road to Woods...

Todd George Parkway from Colbern Road to Woods Chapel Road Now Open

Todd George Parkway from Colbern Road to Woods Chapel Road Now Open

August 25, 2017

Todd George Parkway from Colbern Road to Woods Chapel Road is now open to traffic. A section of Strother Road east of the I-470 interchange is also now open to traffic. 

While both roadways are open to traffic, work will continue and intermittent lane closures may be necessary. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when active work zones are present.

Todd George Parkway had been restricted to one directional traffic since late June, and Strother Road east of I-470 had been closed since late July, for work as part of the Todd George Parkway shoulders project. The purpose of the project is to provide safer facilities for pedestrian and bicycle traffic using Todd George Parkway. Paved shoulders also provide a paved surface for emergency situations and reduce ongoing maintenance of the turf shoulders that are regularly rutted by traffic. 




Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 7,285
Lee's Summit Police Officer Killed In Overnight Shooting In Westport
Page Views: 931
Funeral Services Set For Lee's Summit Police Officer Thomas Orr
Page Views: 907
Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Lee’s Summit
Page Views: 621
Schlotzsky’s® Opens New Location in Lee’s Summit
Page Views: 593
Local Couple Receives Barbara Potts Award
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Dr. Woods opens solo practice
Dr. Woods opens solo practice
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio