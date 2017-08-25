TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews Will CLOSE Area of Blue Parkway Nightly Beginning Aug. 28

August 25, 2017

The Missouri Department of Transportation will CLOSE Blue Parkway between the entrance to Lee’s Summit High School and MO Route 291 north nightly on both Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.





This closure is to place asphalt for a new turn lane where Blue Parkway connects to MO Route 291 north. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.





Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.



