Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Traffic Alert: Crews Will CLOSE Northbound Route 291 at Colbern Road on Oct. 18 at 10 p.m.

October 12, 2017

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close northbound Route 291 at Colbern Road beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists traveling northbound along Route 291 MUST exit at Colbern Road and find an alternate route. 

In addition to this closure, there will also be a single lane closure along southbound 291 at Colbern Road beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, until 5 a.m. the following morning. These closures are for bridge work on the Colbern Road Bridge. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity

For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity

MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).


