Traffic Alert: Crews Will CLOSE part of Blue Parkway Over Night Beginning Aug. 7 at 8 p.m August 3, 2017



The Missouri Department of Transportation will have overnight closure of Blue Parkway from Route 291 to the entrance of Lee’s Summit High School beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, August 7, until 5 a.m. the following morning. Additional work may be done beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, until 5 a.m. the following morning if the work is not completely finished on Monday evening. This closure is to install a new turn lane on eastbound Blue Parkway. All work is weather permitting.



Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.



