Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Traffic Alert: Lane Closure Scheduled for I-470 from Cedar Creek to Little Blue River on Aug. 28

Traffic Alert: Lane Closure Scheduled for I-470 from Cedar Creek to Little Blue River on Aug. 28

Traffic Alert: Lane Closure Scheduled for I-470 from Cedar Creek to Little Blue River on Aug. 28

August 25, 2017

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the outside lane of westbound Interstate 470 from Cedar Creek to Little Blue River beginning on Monday, Aug. 28 shortly after rush hour until late afternoon the same day. 

This lane closure is for bridge repairs in part of the extensive I-470 bridge rehabilitation project. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes if necessary. 

All work is weather permitting.
 
Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.


