Traffic Alert: Traffic Switch Will Bring Multiple Lane Closures on I-470 Beginning Sept. 5 at 6 a.m. The Missouri Department of Transportation will REDUCE Interstate 470 to two lanes in each direction from just east of the Cedar Creek Bridge to west of the Little Blue River Bridge near View High Drive beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 through mid-November. During this time, westbound traffic will be shifted to the eastbound side of I-470. Crews will be making repairs on the bridges at Little Blue River, View High Drive, and Cedar Creek. Commute times are expected to increase. We strongly urge motorists to plan ahead and find alternate routes if necessary.

· Crews will reduce eastbound I-470 to one lane from Raytown Road to Pryor Road for striping purposes from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Crews will expand eastbound I-470 to two lanes beginning at 3 p.m.

· Crews will reduce eastbound I-470 to one lane from Raytown Road to Pryor Road for barrier installation from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Crews will make every attempt to expand eastbound I-470 to two lanes beginning at 3 p.m. but times may vary.

· Crews will reduce eastbound I-470 to one lane from Raytown Road to Pryor Road to complete barrier work beginning at 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

· Crews will reduce westbound I-470 to one lane from Pryor Road to Raytown Road beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, to finish barrier work through the traffic crossover. While eastbound I-470 may have two lanes open, westbound I-470 may remain at one lane until approximately 9 p.m. that evening.

· Once the traffic crossover is completed, there will be only two lanes of traffic with narrow shoulders each way on this portion of I-470 for the following 60 days while bridges are under construction.

· Crews will close the westbound on ramp from View High Drive as well as the westbound I-470 off ramp to View High Drive during from Sept. 5 until mid-November.



This work is part of the extensive I-470 bridge rehabilitation work ranging from the Three Trails Crossing to I-70. This project WILL significantly impact traffic along I-470 until November 2018. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.







