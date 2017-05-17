Lee's Summit Tribune

We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Traffic Alert: Traffic Will be Reduced to One Lane Each Direction on Colbern Road from NE Rice Rd to NE Town Centre Drive Beginning May 18

May 17, 2017


The Missouri Department of Transportation will reduce traffic to one lane each direction on south half of Colbern Road between NE Rice Road and NE Town Centre Blvd. beginning Thursday, May 18. 

The northern lanes of Colbern Road will remain closed until approximately mid-August. 

This closure is for the demolition and rehabilitation of the north part of the Colbern Road Bridges over I-470 and Route 291.

· There will be no left turns from eastbound on Colbern Road onto northbound I-470.
· There will be no left turns from westbound Colbern Road onto southbound Route 291.
· There will be no left turns from westbound Colbern Road onto southbound Independence Avenue.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. 

Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.


