The Missouri Department of Transportation will reduce traffic to one lane each direction on the south half of Colbern Road between NE Rice Road and NE Town Centre Blvd. beginning Thursday, May 18. The northern lanes of Colbern Road will remain closed until approximately mid-August. This closure is for the demolition and rehabilitation of the north part of the Colbern Road Bridges over Interstate 470 and Route 291.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term , temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website atwww.modot.mo.gov/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).