Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Traffic Alert: Traffic Will be Reduced to One...

Traffic Alert: Traffic Will be Reduced to One Lane Each Direction on Colbern Road from NE Rice Road to NE Town Centre Drive Beginning May 18

May 10, 2017

The Missouri Department of Transportation will reduce traffic to one lane each direction on the south half of Colbern Road between NE Rice Road and NE Town Centre Blvd. beginning Thursday, May 18. The northern lanes of Colbern Road will remain closed until approximately mid-August. This closure is for the demolition and rehabilitation of the north part of the Colbern Road Bridges over Interstate 470 and Route 291.
 
Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.
 
For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website atwww.modot.mo.gov/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity.  MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,049
Missouri Ethics Commission Hands Down Letter of Reprimand to the City of Lee's Summit
Page Views: 2,024
Public Comments Speaker Approached During Council Meeting
Page Views: 1,673
Council Comments Erupt with Support and Detraction for Councilmember Diane Forte
Page Views: 1,452
Christopher (Chris) S. Smith
Page Views: 903
Ten Applicants File for District 4 Councilmember Seat
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Santa Letters From Sixth Graders in Mrs. Mathew’s class at Trailridge Elementary
Santa Letters From Sixth Graders in Mrs. Mathew’s class at Trailridge Elementary
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio