Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
TRAFFIC SWITCH: Motorists on U.S. 50 Will Switch to New Pavement At Route 291

May 17, 2017

Missouri Department of Transportation will shift traffic on east and westbound U.S. 50 to the shoulders this week so crews can begin building sections of the new Route 291 bridge. All work is weather dependent.
 
This project will reconstruct the Route 291 bridges into a diverging diamond design and change the intersection of Blue Parkway, the north outer road to US 50 Highway, and Jefferson Street into a roundabout. Learn more about this project on our website.
 
The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all motorists to always wear safety belts, follow posted speed limits and be alert for slowed traffic, narrowed lanes or a reduced number of lanes during construction and maintenance work. 

Remember, every work zone is a NO PHONE ZONE.
 
For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity.  MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).
 
 



