Missouri Department of Transportation will shift traffic on east and westbound U.S. 50 to the shoulders this week so crews can begin building sections of the new Route 291 bridge. All work is weather dependent.

This project will reconstruct the Route 291 bridges into a diverging diamond design and change the intersection of Blue Parkway, the north outer road to US 50 Highway, and Jefferson Street into a roundabout. Learn more about this project on our website.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all motorists to always wear safety belts, follow posted speed limits and be alert for slowed traffic, narrowed lanes or a reduced number of lanes during construction and maintenance work.





Remember, every work zone is a NO PHONE ZONE.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).




