Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Trailridge Elementary Terrific Kids: May 2017
Trailridge Elementary Terrific Kids: May 2017
May 6, 2017
The Lee's Summit Kiwanis Club recognized fifth graders at Trailridge Elementary as the Terrific Kids for the month of May. This is the final presentation for the school year.
Kiwanian Richard Veasman presented the awards to left to right: Lauren Kraenow, Lance Heller and Trenton Blakemore.
