Home » News » Twelve Sign Letters of Intent at LSW
Home » News » Twelve Sign Letters of Intent at LSW

Twelve Sign Letters of Intent at LSW

February 11, 2017

Tribune Photo/Bob Niffen

By Bob Niffen
Tribune Reporter

Lee’s Summit West High School held a signing day ceremony in the Field House Wednesday, February 2nd, celebrating 12 individuals who signed national letters of intent to their colleges of choice for athletic scholarships. 

Only one student signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play softball. Maddie Barron choose the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Maddie, daughter of Donna and Steve Barron, while be joining the Pre-Med department with an emphasis in Biology. Her new coach, Haylee Seibman was also in attendance.

Their where six students who signed with colleges to play soccer while attending college. Hunter Hampton signed with Blue River Community College, Mackenzie Hill signed with UMKC, Savannah Jefferis-Henriques signed with Drury University, Ashley Mathis signed with Missouri Western State University, Emily York signed with Stephens College and Connor Young signed with the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

Hunter Hampton, son of Dawn and Barry Hampton, is looking to get a degree in sports medicine while attending college. His new coach, David Owens was also in attendance.

Mackenzie Hill was joined by her father Chris Hill and her mother and step-father, Lisa and John Neyens. Mackenzie will joining the nursing department while in attendance at UMKC.

Savannah Jefferis-Henriques, daughter of Dawn Jefferis and Vitor Henriques, will joining the Biology department and looking to become a Physician Assistant.

Ashley Mathis, daughter of Jennifer and Chuck Mathis, is looking to join the nursing department while she attends Missouri Western State University.

Emily York, daughter of Tina and David York, is looking to get a degree in Fashion Merchandising. Her new coach Lance Gordon was also in attendance.

Conner Young, son of Jenny and Brian Young, is looking to join the engineering department while in attendance at the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

Finally, five students signed letters of intent to play football. Kyle Callahan signed with Avila University, Justin Dooley signed with Howard University, Spencer Etters signed with Missouri Western State University, Matt Gauert signed with the Air Force Academy and Zach Shanholtzer signed with Pittsburg State.

Kyle Callahan, son of Paula and Ryan Callahan, is looking to get a degree in Kinesiology with an emphasis in exercise science or physical therapy. His new coach, Justin Berna was also in attendance.
Justin Dooley, son of Kim and Edward Dooley, is looking to get a degree in mass communications while in attending Howard University.

Spencer Etters, son of Jamie and Jason Etters, is looking to get a degree in business management while minoring in psychology.

Matt Gauert, son of Kristin and Don Gauert, is looking to get a degree in political science while attending the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Zach Shanholtzer, son of Angie and Steven Shanholtzer is looking to get a degree in psychology while attending Pittsburg State University.


