By Janice Phelan

Communications Executive Director

Lee's Summit R-7 School District

Twelve candidates have filed for three positions on the Lee's Summit R-7 School District Board of Education. Filing closed for R-7 Board of Education candidates on Jan. 17.

Candidates (listed in filing order) are Jacqueline (Jackie McEntire) Clark, Dennis D. Smith, Susan D. Coffman, Kim Fritchie, Carl J. Quijas, Mark Dziedzic, Ryan N. Murdock, Diego Gutierrez, Michael W. McMenus, Jill Dannaldson, Jill Worstell and Mark S. Augustin.





The annual municipal and school election will be held on April 4. Incumbent Board members Bill Baird, Terri Harmon and Chris Storms did not file as candidates.





For more information about the R-7 Board of Education, visit http://www.lsr7.org/school- board/board-members





Board of Education members are elected to three-year terms during at-large elections.



