Twelve file for three seats on LS R-7 Board of Education

Twelve file for three seats on LS R-7 Board of Education

January 17, 2017

January 17, 2017

By Janice Phelan
Communications Executive Director
Lee's Summit R-7 School District

Twelve candidates have filed for three positions on the Lee's Summit R-7 School District Board of Education. Filing closed for R-7 Board of Education candidates on Jan. 17.
         
Candidates (listed in filing order) are Jacqueline (Jackie McEntire) Clark, Dennis D. Smith, Susan D. Coffman, Kim Fritchie, Carl J. Quijas, Mark Dziedzic, Ryan N. Murdock, Diego Gutierrez, Michael W. McMenus, Jill Dannaldson, Jill Worstell and Mark S. Augustin.  

The annual municipal and school election will be held on April 4.  Incumbent Board members Bill Baird, Terri Harmon and Chris Storms did not file as candidates.

For more information about the R-7 Board of Education, visit http://www.lsr7.org/school-board/board-members

Board of Education members are elected to three-year terms during at-large elections.



