By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net





Throughout the winter sports season the Kansas City Mavericks and Kansas City Comets provide many nights of entertainment for area sports fans. Both teams call the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena home and the venue can count on hockey and indoor soccer fans to fill many seats inside the arena from mid-October through April. For one day this 2017-18 season both teams will play on the same date, that day is Saturday, February 17.





Mavericks and Comets fans have been known to wait patiently for their teams’ next home game and may think it's a typo to see both playing on Feb. 17. The reality is this sports doubleheader was planned after both teams wanted certain game dates at the arena.





Mavericks General Manager Brent Theissen says the hockey team gets first choice of dates at the SEC Arena being the primary tenant. The Mavs work hand in hand with the ECHL on game dates that work. The KC Comets also submit preferred game dates to the SEC Arena management. From there the Comets coordinate dates with the Mavericks.





Comets Spokesperson Jeff Husted says, "Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays perform best for us." When no Saturday night was left in the month of February the Arena suggested hosting a doubleheader on Feb. 17th. Theissen says "the Mavericks learned of the Comets really wanting a Saturday in February and were willing to work with them to make it work." Any concerns the hockey team had was satisfied by arena management who assured Thiessen this doubleheader could be pulled off successfully. The Arena is planning on having additional staff on hand to ensure the conversion from Arena soccer to Hockey is completed in time for the next game.





The KC Comets normal home game time on a Saturday is at 7:05 p.m. On Feb. 17th the team will deal with a shorter timetable as their game with the Harrisburg Heat begins at 1:05 p.m. Husted says, "The only change will be no post-game autograph session with the team for fans." The Mavericks game with the Indy Fuel will go on at the normal start time of 7:05 p.m. Some sports fans may look at this as an opportunity to make a day of it and attend both games. Theissen says the "Mavericks didn't see much crossover when the two teams did this before." Both teams are in the chase for a playoff spot in their respective sports. The Mavericks will be wearing specialty jerseys during their game as part of a hockey night promotion.





For Mavericks hockey and Comets soccer fans used to waiting to see their favorite team in action can double up on their fun on this particular day. Thanks to all parties involved fans can expect another successful story coming out of the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.