Two KC Men Plead Guilty to $1.2 Million Oxycodone Conspiracy May 18, 2017



Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that two Kansas City, Mo., men pleaded guilty in federal court today to their roles in a $1.2 million conspiracy to distribute oxycodone that was obtained by using forged and fraudulent prescriptions.



Gary D. Dickinson, also known as “James DeJong,” 50, and Douglas R. Parker, 51, both of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Greg Kays to the charge contained in a Feb. 2, 2016, federal indictment.



By pleading guilty today, Dickinson and Parker admitted they participated in a conspiracy that lasted from June 2013 to January 2016 to distribute, and to possess with the intent to distribute, oxycodone. Conspirators obtained prescription-quality paper commonly used by authorized health care providers to write prescriptions. They also obtained the DEA registration numbers of health care providers, which they used to prepare fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone.



Conspirators took the false prescriptions to pharmacies in Kansas City metropolitan area and elsewhere. They commonly sold the oxycodone 30mg pills for between $15 to $25 per pill.



Following several undercover purchases of fraudulent prescriptions from Dickinson, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Dickinson’s residence on Dec. 23, 2013. Detectives recovered several prescription pill bottles and drug paraphernalia (including pipes, syringes and scales). They also recovered two laptop computers, false prescriptions, blank prescription paper, contact lists and other documentation, including what appeared to be a written instructions on what to say if a pharmacist called to confirm the validity of a prescription.



Dickinson said he obtained false prescriptions from co-defendant Robert G. Joy, also known as “Bear,” 34, of Kansas City, Mo. Dickinson said he filled prescriptions for Joy, then gave him the Oxycodone in exchange for $175 to $225. On Dec. 26, 2013, Dickinson was arrested while attempting to fill a false prescription at The Drug Store in Odessa, Mo. Dickinson admitted that he passed, and attempted to pass, fraudulent prescriptions at several more locations in the months following his arrest. Dickinson was arrested on several occasions, including while attempting to pass more fraudulent prescriptions and after a car stop while he was driving a stolen truck and in possession of 65 Oxycodone pills, 6.5 grams of cocaine and .85 grams of methamphetamine.



On May 19, 2014, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Dickinson’s room at the Argosy Hotel. Officers found numerous items associated with the manufacture of false prescriptions, including a laptop computer with stored templates for prescriptions and checks, over 200 sheets of blank prescription quality paper, false prescriptions and other items.



During Dickinson’s involvement in the conspiracy, he was aware of at least 60 grams of Oxycodone being fraudulently obtained for distribution. Under the terms of today’s plea agreement, Dickinson must forfeit to the government a money judgment in an amount to be determined by the court at sentencing, which represents his share of proceeds from the criminal activity.



Parker was arrested on Dec. 17, 2013, while attempting to fill a false prescription at the Drexel Pharmacy in Drexel, Mo. Parker told investigators he received the prescription from Dickinson. Parker admitted he began filling false prescriptions for Dickinson about two weeks earlier, bringing the pills back to Dickinson and being paid $150. Parker was directly involved in at least 21.6 grams of Oxycodone being fraudulently obtained for distribution. Under the terms of today’s plea agreement, he must forfeit to the government $14,400, which represents the proceeds of his criminal activity.



Dickinson and Parker are among 11 defendants to plead guilty in this case. Joy, Katherine E. Beaven, 33, Timothy D. Kroenke, 27, and Nicholas Destefano, 38, all of Kansas City, Mo., Christopher J. Neale, 28, of Harrisonville, Mo.; and Thomas Poindexter, 42, of Olathe, Kan., have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Co-defendants Jermaine C. Brooks, 30, Michelle C. Newton, 46, and Felicita A. San Miguel, also known as “Cassandra Jasso,” “Susan Hernandez,” and “Sarah Buckner,” 38, all of Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.



Under federal statutes, Dickinson and Parker are each subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the United States Probation Office.



This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jess E. Michaelsen. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the police departments of Riverside, Blue Springs, Independence, Kearney, Odessa, Nevada, Higginsville, Drexel Lee’s Summit and Butler.









