Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Two Lee's Summit Residents Reunite After...

Two Lee's Summit Residents Reunite After 70 Years

Two Lee's Summit Residents Reunite After 70 Years

rom right to left Stan, Evelyn and Manne

By Leilani Haywood 
Tribune Reporter

Evelyn Whitney Hall was a teenager when she took care of two little boys, Stan and Manne Magady. Stan grew up to become a superintendent of Lee’s Summit Schools and Manne became a teacher at Lee’s Summit High School. Stan and Manne’s parents died and they were separated from Evelyn after moving in with an aunt and uncle.

A chance conversation with the admissions and marketing director Leigh Ann Hall at Edgewood Manor, a nursing home in Raytown, brought the three together.

“One day at the nursing home, three of us were talking and my mom asked Leigh Ann if her parents were in a nursing home. Leigh Ann replied, ‘my dad was a principal at a Lee’s Summit school.’ My mom asked, ‘Did your dad know Stan Magady?’ My mom told Leigh Ann that she lived with the Magady boys and took care of them. “She lost touch with them and wanted to see them again,” says Linda Flynn, Evelyn’s daughter.

Hall called her father Jim Lemery, a retired Lee’s Summit school principal. “Leigh Ann called me and asked if I knew Stan or Manne Magady,” says Lemery. “One of her residents wanted to see them again and she had not seen them in over 70 years. Leigh Ann knew that I worked for the Lee’s Summit School district.”

Lemery called Manne Magady who said he didn’t know Evelyn. “I told him that when she was a teenager that she lived with his family and took care of them,” says Lemery. “The father died of a heart attack and the mom died shortly thereafter. He told me that he had pictures of him and his brother with a young woman that they didn’t know who she was.”

Manne Magady says he remembers as a small child that there was someone who lived with them and took care of them. He was six years old when his dad died and nine years old when his mom died. His brother, Stan, is two years older than him. They moved in with an aunt and uncle after their parents died.

Lemery arranged the reunion at Edgewood Manor. “When I walked into her room, she asked, ‘where’s Stanley?’ She remembered my mom’s name was Ruth and that she had bright red hair. She lived with our family and her daughter showed us a photo album with pictures of us when we we’re little,” Magady said.

“Her daughter asked her, ‘mom can’t we give them the pictures now?’” Magady said. “I showed her a picture of me and Stan with a young woman and Evelyn said, ‘that’s me.’” Hall was a senior in high school when she took care of the Magadys who she called her boys.

Hall passed away soon after she was reunited with the Magady boys. Her daughter sent a note to Manne after the funeral, “Mom is so grateful she got to see her little boys she loved. Mom really loved you and Stan. My mom will always be watching over the Magady boys.”


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 696
LSFD Rescued Dog From Spillway
Page Views: 604
LSR7 Board Hears Second Quarter Update And Approves Audit
Page Views: 539
Three Area Cities To Be Recognized As Communities For All Ages
Page Views: 529
The Evidence of Faith’s Substance" Subject: Evidence #3 for the Truth of Christianity: The Character of God
Page Views: 489
Taxpayer-Funded Non-Disclosure Agreements Can Hide Big Problems
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Fourth Of July/Armed Services
Fourth Of July/Armed Services
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune