rom right to left Stan, Evelyn and Manne

By Leilani Haywood

Tribune Reporter





Evelyn Whitney Hall was a teenager when she took care of two little boys, Stan and Manne Magady. Stan grew up to become a superintendent of Lee’s Summit Schools and Manne became a teacher at Lee’s Summit High School. Stan and Manne’s parents died and they were separated from Evelyn after moving in with an aunt and uncle.





A chance conversation with the admissions and marketing director Leigh Ann Hall at Edgewood Manor, a nursing home in Raytown, brought the three together.





“One day at the nursing home, three of us were talking and my mom asked Leigh Ann if her parents were in a nursing home. Leigh Ann replied, ‘my dad was a principal at a Lee’s Summit school.’ My mom asked, ‘Did your dad know Stan Magady?’ My mom told Leigh Ann that she lived with the Magady boys and took care of them. “She lost touch with them and wanted to see them again,” says Linda Flynn, Evelyn’s daughter.





Hall called her father Jim Lemery, a retired Lee’s Summit school principal. “Leigh Ann called me and asked if I knew Stan or Manne Magady,” says Lemery. “One of her residents wanted to see them again and she had not seen them in over 70 years. Leigh Ann knew that I worked for the Lee’s Summit School district.”





Lemery called Manne Magady who said he didn’t know Evelyn. “I told him that when she was a teenager that she lived with his family and took care of them,” says Lemery. “The father died of a heart attack and the mom died shortly thereafter. He told me that he had pictures of him and his brother with a young woman that they didn’t know who she was.”





Manne Magady says he remembers as a small child that there was someone who lived with them and took care of them. He was six years old when his dad died and nine years old when his mom died. His brother, Stan, is two years older than him. They moved in with an aunt and uncle after their parents died.





Lemery arranged the reunion at Edgewood Manor. “When I walked into her room, she asked, ‘where’s Stanley?’ She remembered my mom’s name was Ruth and that she had bright red hair. She lived with our family and her daughter showed us a photo album with pictures of us when we we’re little,” Magady said.





“Her daughter asked her, ‘mom can’t we give them the pictures now?’” Magady said. “I showed her a picture of me and Stan with a young woman and Evelyn said, ‘that’s me.’” Hall was a senior in high school when she took care of the Magadys who she called her boys.





Hall passed away soon after she was reunited with the Magady boys. Her daughter sent a note to Manne after the funeral, “Mom is so grateful she got to see her little boys she loved. Mom really loved you and Stan. My mom will always be watching over the Magady boys.”