KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Kansas City, Mo., man and a Grandview, Mo., man were sentenced in federal court today for their roles in a conspiracy to commit a series of armed robberies against victims who were contacted via craigslist, which culminated in the shooting of two victims.

Thomas Thorpe, 27, of Kansas City, and Troy Wright, 23, of Grandview, each were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark. Thorpe was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison without parole. Wright was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Thorpe and Wright each have pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, six counts of aiding and abetting a robbery and one count of aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. Co-defendant Debvon Buckner, 25, of Kansas City, Mo., has also pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28, 2017. In addition to the same conspiracy and firearm charges, Buckner pleaded guilty to five counts of aiding and abetting a robbery.

Thorpe, Wright and Buckner each admitted that he participated in a conspiracy between May 1 and Sept. 19, 2014, to rob several individuals at gunpoint. Thorpe and Wright participated in six armed robberies, and Buckner in five of those robberies, which occurred over a three-week period. Conspirators posted false advertisements to buy or sell items on craigslist.org in order to entice their victims to meet so that conspirators could steal money and electronics. Each of the co-defendants also admitted that he was involved in the shooting of two of their victims during their final armed robbery on July 16, 2014.

July 16, 2014, Armed Robbery and Shooting

On the evening of July 16, 2014, Thorpe and his co-defendants robbed and shot two victims (identified as M.N. and M.K.N.) near 5500 E. 84th Terrace, Kansas City, Mo. The two victims, along with their minor son, identified as D.N., had agreed to look at a Hyundai Sonata that was listed for sale in a craigslist advertisement. M.N. and D.N. took a test drive in the vehicle with Buckner and M.N. made a purchase offer. Buckner stated that he needed to call his wife about the purchase and walked away. As he walked away, Thorpe and Wright appeared and each pointed a firearm at the victims and demanded money.

The victims tried to return to their car, but Thorpe and Wright began shooting M.N. and M.K.N. multiple times. Conspirators took money and personal property (including a purse that contained $500) from the victims. The father was shot eight times and the mother’s elbow was shattered. Their son used his bare hands to try and stop his father’s bleeding wounds, while calling 9-1-1 to report that his parents were shot as his father slipped in and out of consciousness. The father was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.

July 16, 2014, Armed Robbery

Earlier on the same day, on the afternoon of July 16, 2014, Thorpe and his co-conspirators robbed a victim who had listed an XBOX One for sale on craigslist. The victim arranged to meet Buckner at Ridge Pointe Apartments in Kansas City, Mo. When he arrived, Buckner approached him and asked to see the XBOX. When the victim handed him the XBOX, Thorpe and Wright appeared and each pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded the XBOX One, XBOX games, and the accessories. They took those items then fled to their vehicle.

July 3, 2014, Armed Robbery

On July 3, 2014, another victim was robbed while trying to buy an XBOX from a craigslist advertisement. The victim met Buckner at Ridge Pointe Apartments after he had agreed to give him $160 and a Samsung Galaxy watch to buy the XBOX. Buckner refused to make the trade after examining the watch. When the victim began walking back to his car, Wright approached, pointed a gun at him and demanded the cash and watch. After taking the cash and watch from the victim, Wright and Buckner fled from the area and met up with Thorpe.

June 30, 2014, Armed Robbery

Wright and co-conspirators posted an advertisement for a phone for sale and made arrangements to meet the victim, identified as “D.B.,” after she responded to the advertisement. When the victim met with Buckner, she decided not to purchase the phone and began to walk away. Thorpe and Wright approached her, pointed guns at her and demanded money. After she gave the men $100 they demanded her car keys, cellphone and purse. She pressed the panic button on her car keys and when alarm sounded all three of the conspirators ran away.

June 30, 2014, Armed Robbery #2

Another victim met Buckner later that night on the same date. She had been contacted about purchasing an XBOX One that she posted for sale on Craigslist. When she arrived (with two minor children in her vehicle) at Ridge Pointe Apartments in Kansas City, Mo., Buckner told her that he wanted to see the XBOX. She got out of the vehicle, opened the trunk, and put the XBOX on the vehicle. Buckner grabbed the XBOX One and fled on foot. Thorpe and Wright, armed with handguns, approached and pointed the guns at the victims in the vehicle. They demanded all of their money, purses, and XBOX games and controllers. One of the victims asked for her purse back and one of the conspirators said, “Get back in the car or I’ll shoot you” and racked the slide on his gun.

June 26, 2014, Armed Robbery

Wright posted a Samsung plasma TV for sale on craigslist and, the same day, conspirators communicated with a victim for its purchase. The victims, including their infant child, were led to an apartment on E. 42nd Street, Kansas City, Mo. When they pulled out $170 to pay for the television, Thorpe came out from the bedroom armed with two handguns. Wright and Thorpe pointed guns in the victims’ faces as one of victims held their infant son and demanded all their money. The victims gave them all their money and fled from the apartment.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew P. Wolesky and Jess E. Michaelsen. It was investigated by the FBI and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.