Two eastern Jackson County, MO, teenagers have been charged in connection with the Blue Springs home burglary on Thursday that led to school lock downs in Blue Springs, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.





Deron E. Bandy, dob: 7/19/1999, of Blue Springs, MO., and Javonte M. Tiger, dob: 9/11/2998, of Independence, each face Burglary 1st Degree and Stealing.*





According to court records, these two defendants and an unnamed juvenile went to a Blue Springs home on Thursday and stole firearms, leading to a search for the suspects that also resulted in the lock downs of three Blue Spring public schools. Witnesses in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots and saw three young men running down the street. One was carrying a gun case.

Prosecutors requested $150,000 bonds on the two defendants.





The incident remains under investigation.





*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.