By Sgt. John Payne

Jackson County Sheriff's Office

Public Information Officer





On April 5, 2016, human remains were found in the 8600 block of E. Truman Rd. Kansas City Missouri. The remains are believed to be that of an African American female, approximately 25-32 years of age, and approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.





This is a clay reconstruction of what the person may have looked like at the time of her death.





*Please note – The hair length and style are the artist’s interpretation and the victim’s true length and style may have been different.





If you know this person or have any information about this case, please call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 816-541-8017.