Unidentified Remains

Unidentified Remains

Unidentified Remains

May 19, 2017

By Sgt. John Payne 
Jackson County Sheriff's Office 
Public Information Officer 

On April 5, 2016, human remains were found in the 8600 block of E. Truman Rd. Kansas City Missouri. The remains are believed to be that of an African American female, approximately 25-32 years of age, and approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

This is a clay reconstruction of what the person may have looked like at the time of her death.

*Please note – The hair length and style are the artist’s interpretation and the victim’s true length and style may have been different.

 If you know this person or have any information about this case, please call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 816-541-8017.
 
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office extends its thanks and gratitude to Detective Beth Buchholtz of the Longmont Colorado Police Department for her assistance in preparing the above pictured reconstruction, Forensic Anthropological Consultants LLC of Manhattan, Kansas for their forensic report, and NamUs.gov  for their continued assistance with this case (NamUs case number UP#14949).


