By Linda Ahern

Owner/Publisher

Lee's Summit Tribune

On January 29, the Lee's Summit Police Department reported that officers responded to a 911 call Friday, January 27 at 6:56 p.m. near SW Blue Parkway and SW Jefferson.





The 16-year-old victim reported having been robbed by two black male teenagers who "approached her vehicle, displayed handguns, and demanded money. She drove away during the confrontation."





The victim's father, Mark Schierholz, posted about the incident on social media. This post has since gone viral, leading to many rumors and misinformation.





The investigation has revealed that the victim was not sitting in traffic as the original social media post suggested.





Schierholz would like to apologize for any confusion or fear that his post may have caused and in an effort to shed light on the events of that night and to calm the concerned residents of Lee's Summit has submitted the following statement to the Tribune:





"This will be all I can say at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.





"My daughter was robbed at gun point, in the parking lot of Harris Park, by two suspects. She did manage to get away from the suspects, in her car, and drive to the BP gas station, at 291S and Blue Parkway to get help. This has been a terrifying experience for her and us as parents.





"My daughter made a bad decision to meet someone, that she only knew from social media, in a parking lot, by herself.





"This could have ended much worse than it did; we are thankful to have her back alive.





"This being said, Lee’s Summit is a safe community, with this being an unfortunate incident, that could have been avoided. This is still a serious crime, but it has come to light how the events unfolded.

"Unknown to us, the LSPD was working the case, within minutes, and still are. They have actually gone above and beyond to solve this."





"So, for anyone, like myself, that has ever wondered if they give every case their full attention, they do."

"Now, I would like to encourage all parents to take extra time with our kids, to check who your kids associate with on social media, and inform them that there are people out there that do bad things, even if they think that person is a “good person.”





"We monitor our daughters. Sometimes you can’t see everything all the time, but keeping our children informed of the possibilities of bad people out there, maybe one person sees this, and can help prevent it from happening to someone else."





This is an ongoing investigation.