Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Veteran Celebration at Raintree Community Church
Veteran Celebration at Raintree Community Church
May 20, 2017
Celebrate and honor our veterans by coming out to the Raintree Community Church, 101 SW Raintree Drive, on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 2-4 p.m.
39 veterans will be there for the flag ceremony by Lee's Summit West High School ROTC and a presentation by Quilts of Valor.
