On behalf of the Commander-in-Chief, thank you for your outpour of prayers and donations for those in the path of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.





Initially, our response was limited to only Hurricane Harvey. You were asked to send funds to our National Disaster Relief Fund in support of those VFW members affected in Texas and Louisiana. Your response was nothing short of incredible. Unfortunately, the advent of Hurricane Irma and now Hurricane Jose lingering in the Atlantic, coupled with an unprecedented amount of wildfires out west, we now realize we are facing a series of disasters that will require a larger response. I am asking for your help in providing us the flexibility to be able to offer support to other areas.





Because of the vastness of the situation confronting those states and territories impacted by all these events, it is now necessary to modify my earlier request in order to provide immediate assistance through the disbursement of the funds. The best way for us to provide the needed response is through the VFW’s Emergency Relief Fund.





The VFW’s Emergency Relief Fund, established several years ago, provides us a broader relief opportunity that allows us to provide immediate relief to those states and territories affected. Departments, Districts and Posts wishing to contribute to the VFW relief efforts needed for those in the path of these disasters are encouraged to donate to the VFW Emergency Relief Fund.





Some have asked if Post Relief Funds can be used to assist with donations … Yes, Section 704 (a) of the Manual of Procedure delineates this point clearly.





To donate via the VFW Emergency Relief Fund, send checks payable to VFW, earmarked “Emergency Relief” to:





Veterans of Foreign Wars

Quartermaster General

406 W. 34th Street

Kansas City, MO 64111





Again, thank you for your continued prayers and support for all those impacted.

Sincerely,





Brian Duffy

Adjutant General

Veterans of Foreign Wars