Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
VFW Members Collect School Supplies for Lee's Summit Students

VFW Members Collect School Supplies for Lee's Summit Students

August 19, 2017

Members of the VFW Post 5789 and Auxiliary collected school supplies to benefit local Lee's Summit Elementary Schools. They extended many thanks to the numerous volunteers and donors that contributed to their efforts. VFW Post 5789 is located at 329 SE Douglas St., Lee's Summit, MO 64063. 


