Waste Management of Kansas, Inc. presented several local Kansas City charities with large check donations on Wednesday. The local donations are possible due to the company’s annual charity golf tournament. The annual charity event, scheduled to be held in Kansas City this year, was canceled so the Houston-based company could focus efforts on helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey, including 2,400 Waste Management employees. While the tournament itself has been canceled, donations will continue to be presented to community organizations this month.

“This opportunity to support multiple organizations through our charitable event demonstrates our continued commitment in Kansas City following our acquisition of Deffenbaugh Industries,” said Mike Watson, area vice president of Waste Management. “We want to support key community organizations that add significant value to the community while aligning with Waste Management’s commitment to investing in the Kansas City area and our company’s values.”

This year’s charity event raised over $400,000 from Waste Management’s major service providers and partners. The majority of the money raised from this event will remain in the Kansas City area. Waste Management’s local team selected five Kansas City community-based organizations as recipients of this year’s proceeds.

· Wyandotte Parks and Recreation Foundation -- $25,000

· Bridging the Gap -- $25,000

· The Children’s Place -- $25,000

· Johnson County Museum -- $25,000

· Hands to Hearts -- $25,000

In addition, Waste Management has pledged $160,000 to community fire departments in Johnson, Wyandotte and Miami Counties. Later this month, Waste Management officials will present $10,000 to each of the 16 community fire departments in recognition of their service.

“We are extremely grateful for this support from Waste Management, and their recognition of the top-notch experiences we provide for our community’s children and families,” stated Museum Foundation President Larry Meeker. Since opening on June 10, the Museum has already served 30,000 visitors.

“We were excited to support these Kansas City organizations and the public safety community,” commented Watson. “We were overwhelmed with how impassioned each of these organizations were on giving back to the Kansas City community.”

Waste Management is also making a $135,000 donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts from the monies raised through this annual charity event. Waste Management’s CEO Jim Fish announced on August 28th its $3 million donation to Hurricane Harvey relief funds, including the Red Cross, Mayor Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Funds, and multiple other organizations.



