Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Wedding Announcement Johnson~Tucker

December 23, 2017 

Tracy LeAnn Johnson of Kearney and Michael Joe Tucker of Kearney were married on August 29, 2017, in Freeport, Grand Bahamas Island. The afternoon ceremony took place at Taino Beach Resort. 

 The bride is the daughter of June Jacobs of Lee’s Summit, and Jack and Kathy Seckington of Pecos, New Mexico. Tracy is employed as an agent at Tracy Tucker State Farm. 

The groom is the son of Mary and the late James Jones of Lathrop, and Danny and Anita Tucker of Lee’s Summit. Michael is employed by Ford Motor Co. in Incoming Quality.



