Bob and Laura Hurt, Holden, and Shawn and Stephanie Edwards, Lee's Summit, are pleased to announce the marriage of their children, Brenham Joseph Edwards and Emily Mae Warner.





The couple exchanged vows on Friday, May 19, in an intimate ceremony in Warrensburg, Missouri. The wedding was officiated by Mary Pat Purcell. A small gathering of family and close friends witnessed the event. A reception is planned for later this summer.





The union was heartily approved of by their two-year-old daughter, Briley.





Emily, 19, graduated from Crest Ridge High School and is the granddaughter of Dick and Terry Row, Greenwood. Brenham, 21, is employed at Pool Covers Midwest. He is the grandson of Steve Durden, Ash Grove, Missouri.





The family makes their home in rural Holden.