Coldwater of Lee’s Summit will host its annual Winterfest fundraiser on Saturday, February 25, 2017, from 6:00-9:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. The featured guest this year is nationally known actor and comedian Michael Joiner.





During Joiner’s 25 years of performing, he was chosen as Hollywood Improv’s “Funniest Comic in LA” and as the 2010 Christian Music Hall of Fame “Comedian of the Year.” His family-friendly routines blend sarcastic edginess and clean humor with clever, hilarious improv. Joiner also performed in the lead role opposite Oscar winner Louis Gosset Jr. in the 2010 release “The Grace Card.” You can learn more about him and watch his previous performances at www.michaeljoiner.com.





This night of fun will also include silent and Piccadilly auctions, as well as other games and prizes. Hereford House will cater the plated dinner and guests can choose from three entrée choices when they register.





The cost to attend Winterfest 2017 is $50 per person through Feb. 14 and $60 until the event. Guests can register for Winterfest by visiting either the Coldwater website (www.coldwater.me) or the event website (www.tinyurl.com/coldwaterwinterfest2017). For more information, call 816-786-0758.

Proceeds from Winterfest benefit Coldwater programs, including the Friends Day Food Pantry and Clothes Closet, every second and fourth Saturday of the month’s Hot Meal program, Senior Mobile Pantry for homebound seniors; No Hungry Kids! weekend backpacks of food, including Harvesters’ BackSnack program for elementary children and Coldwater backpacks for Great Beginning Early Education Center, food support for the Lee’s Summit middle and high school food pantries, and No Hungry Kids! Summer Lunches and BBQ’s. Additional Coldwater programs include the League of Smiles t-ball league for 4-7-year-olds and the Out4Others Missions Week youth volunteer training program for students in grades 5th through 8th.