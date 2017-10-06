Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Yust case dismissed here, as defendant moves to...

Yust case dismissed here, as defendant moves to Cass County

Yust case dismissed here, as defendant moves to Cass County

October 6, 2017

In the wake of murder charges being filed in Cass County against Kylr Yust, Jackson County on Friday will dismiss its pending felony case against Yust of Knowingly Burning in connection with the setting on fire in 2016 of a vehicle connected to Jessica Runions.

 “The prosecutors in Jackson and Cass have agreed that we could best pursue justice by working together on this case,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. “My office will work with Cass County in a joint commitment to the pursuit of justice for the victims in this case.”

Cass County Prosecutor Ben Butler has requested that Yust, currently in custody in Jackson County, be held on a $1 million bond. Yust should be transferred this afternoon to Cass County.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office met this week with the Runion's family regarding its joint effort with Cass County to prosecute Yust and the dismissal of the pending case in Jackson County. The family wished to express their support of the joint effort and said their only concern was seeking justice for their daughter.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,844
Gemesha Thomas Memorial Service
Page Views: 3,484
Kimberly Lynne "Kimmie" Harris
Page Views: 2,946
John Charles Graham, Sr
Page Views: 2,840
Preventing Youth Suicide
Page Views: 1,176
Planet Fitness Plans To Open New Location In Lee’s Summit
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Free Benefit Concert
Free Benefit Concert
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio