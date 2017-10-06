Yust case dismissed here, as defendant moves to Cass County

October 6, 2017

In the wake of murder charges being filed in Cass County against Kylr Yust, Jackson County on Friday will dismiss its pending felony case against Yust of Knowingly Burning in connection with the setting on fire in 2016 of a vehicle connected to Jessica Runions.





“The prosecutors in Jackson and Cass have agreed that we could best pursue justice by working together on this case,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. “My office will work with Cass County in a joint commitment to the pursuit of justice for the victims in this case.”





Cass County Prosecutor Ben Butler has requested that Yust, currently in custody in Jackson County, be held on a $1 million bond. Yust should be transferred this afternoon to Cass County.





The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office met this week with the Runion's family regarding its joint effort with Cass County to prosecute Yust and the dismissal of the pending case in Jackson County. The family wished to express their support of the joint effort and said their only concern was seeking justice for their daughter.





*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.