Police Blotter: April 10 through April 16, 2017

District 1
NE LAKEPOINTE CIR, 500 block, April 11, 5:00 AM, Property Damage
NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 3400 block, April 11, 10:09 AM, Property Damage
NE AKIN CIR & NE AKIN DR, April 12, 2:00 PM, Stealing
NE PARK SPRINGS CT, 4600 block, April 13, 6:58 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle
NW MOONLIGHT MEADOW CT, 5600 block, April 13, 4:46 PM, Harassment
NE AVENTURA CT, 800 block, April 16, 10:25 PM, Assault
District 2
NE DEERBROOK TER, 1000 block, April 10, 3:24 PM, Stealing
NE COLBERN RD, 900 block, April 11, 8:14 AM, Stealing
NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, April 12, 9:23 PM, Violations Of A Protective Order - Adult Abuse
NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE TUDOR RD, April 15, 5:10 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked
NE SCRUGGS RD & NE HENDRIX DR, April 15, 9:58 PM, Warrant - Other Agency
NE SCRUGGS RD & NE HENDRIX DR, April 15, 9:58 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances
District 3
NW IVY PL, 500 block, April 10, 8:00 AM, Identity Theft (Stealing)
NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, April 10, 8:41 AM, Stealing
NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 900 block, April 10, 10:33 AM, Harassment
NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, April 10, 11:47 AM, Minor In Possession Of Alcohol
NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, April 10, 11:47 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance
NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, April 10, 11:47 AM, Delivery Of A Controlled Substance
NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, April 10, 7:33 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle
NE WHITE DR, 1700 block, April 10, 8:31 PM, Runaway
NE TUDOR RD & NE WOODBURY LN, April 10, 11:55 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked
NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, April 11, 12:18 PM, Disturbance Of Public Peace
NE COLBERN RD, 500 block, April 11, 4:00 PM, Stealing
NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, April 11, 5:59 PM, Warrant - Other Agency
NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, April 11, 5:59 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal
NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, April 11, 6:39 PM, Stealing
NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 12, 9:19 PM, Stealing
NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 13, 12:31 PM, Stealing
NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, April 13, 1:25 PM, Promoting Prostitution 1st
NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, April 13, 1:25 PM, Assault
NW CHIPMAN RD, 800 block, April 14, 11:25 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle
NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, April 14, 12:34 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia
NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, April 14, 12:34 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances
NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, April 14, 12:34 PM, Domestic Assault
NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, April 14, 1:35 PM, Stealing
NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, April 14, 1:45 PM, Stealing
NE SWANN CIR, 700 block, April 14, 3:35 PM, Interference With Custody (2016 And Previous)
NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, April 15, 1:12 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances
NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 15, 5:12 PM, Stealing
NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 15, 5:12 PM, Assault
NE GRAND AVE, 1200 block, April 16, 5:25 PM, Property Damage
District 4
SW DERBY DR, 700 block, April 10, 7:37 PM, Domestic Assault
NW PRYOR RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, April 10, 11:47 PM, Driving While Suspended
NW PRYOR RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, April 10, 11:47 PM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
NW PRYOR RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, April 10, 11:47 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance
NW OLDHAM PKWY, 200 block, April 12, 4:56 PM, Disturbance Of Public Peace
NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, April 12, 5:54 PM, Stealing
NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, April 14, 11:20 AM, Stealing
NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, April 15, 2:54 PM, Stealing
District 5
SW 6TH ST, 800 block, April 11, 8:30 PM, Burglary 2nd
SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Domestic Assault 1st
SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons; Exceptions
SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Discharging Firearms Or Weapons Prohibited Within City; Exceptions
SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Domestic Assault 4th
SW M291 HWY & SW US 50 HWY, April 13, 6:44 AM, Warrant - Other Agency
SW HOKE LN, 400 block, April 14, 10:00 AM, Stealing
SW WARD RD & SW OLDHAM PKWY, April 14, 6:18 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances
SW WARD RD & SW 6TH ST, April 14, 10:40 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia
SW WARD RD & SW 6TH ST, April 14, 10:40 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances
District 6
NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, April 10, 6:58 AM, Domestic Assault
SE BLUE PKWY, 400 block, April 10, 9:59 AM, Burglary 2nd
SW ALDERSON PL, 100 block, April 11, 3:58 PM, Soliciting Without Permit
NE GREEN ST, 500 block, April 11, 6:31 PM, Violation Of A Full Order Protection
NE GREEN ST, 500 block, April 11, 6:31 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal
SW 2ND ST, 200 block, April 11, 7:00 PM, Stealing
NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, April 12, 12:43 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked
NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, April 12, 12:43 AM, Warrant - Other Agency
NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, April 12, 12:43 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance
NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 200 block, April 12, 1:32 AM, Stealing
NW CHIPMAN RD, 200 block, April 12, 12:24 PM, Property Damage
SE 1ST ST, 200 block, April 13, 9:57 PM, Property Damage
NE CHIPMAN RD & NE HOWARD AVE, April 14, 3:09 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances
NE CHIPMAN RD & NE HOWARD AVE, April 14, 3:09 PM, Warrant - Other Agency
SE LEE HAVEN DR, 500 block, April 14, 4:21 PM, Domestic Assault
SE LEE HAVEN DR, 500 block, April 14, 4:21 PM, Property Damage
NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 200 block, April 14, 5:30 PM, Domestic Assault 4th
NW LIBBY LN, 600 block, April 15, 2:19 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle
SW BLUE PKWY, 1000 block, April 16, 4:20 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia
NW OLIVE ST, 600 block, April 16, 7:55 PM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons; Exceptions
NW OLIVE ST, 600 block, April 16, 7:55 PM, Domestic Assault
SE M 291 HWY, 300 block, April 16, 8:57 PM, Stealing
District 7
SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 10, 3:00 PM, Stealing
SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 11, 10:12 PM, Stealing
SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 11, 10:22 PM, Domestic Assault
SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 11, 10:22 PM, Warrant - Other Agency
SE LEXINGTON AVE, 1300 block, April 11, 11:42 PM, Runaway - Habitual
SE WILLOW WAY, 300 block, April 12, 5:22 PM, Interference With Custody
SE WILLOW WAY, 300 block, April 14, 7:13 PM, Interference With Custody
NE RICE RD, 600 block, April 14, 8:39 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia
NE RICE RD, 600 block, April 14, 8:39 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances
NE RICE RD, 600 block, April 14, 8:39 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal
NE RIDGEVIEW DR, 700 block, April 15, 2:58 PM, Domestic Assault
NE BARNES DR, 700 block, April 15, 10:51 PM, Stealing
NE RICE RD, 1000 block, April 16, 1:15 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia
NE RICE RD, 1000 block, April 16, 1:15 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances
District 8
NE BRISTOL DR, 900 block, April 10, 8:56 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance
District 9
SW REGENCY DR, 2400 block, April 14, 11:28 PM, Property Damage
District 10
SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 12, 8:05 AM, Robbery First Degree
SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 12, 4:31 PM, Stealing
SW WINDSONG DR, 3800 block, April 12, 6:00 PM, Peace Distrubance
SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 13, 5:04 PM, Trespass 1st Degree
SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 13, 5:04 PM, Conspiracy
SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 14, 6:30 PM, Trespass 1st Degree
Motor Vehicle Crash Reports
NE COLBERN RD & NE LUTHER RD, April 10, 2:56 PM, injury
NW PRYOR RD & NW CHIPMAN RD, April 10, 3:04 PM, injury
NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE BORDNER DR, April 10, 3:21 PM, non-injury
NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE TROON DR, April 10, 4:38 PM, non-injury
NE CHIPMAN RD, 100 block, April 10, 6:55 PM, non-injury
US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, April 11, 4:56 AM, non-injury
NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, April 11, 12:16 PM, non-injury
SE DOUGLAS ST & SE 4TH ST, April 11, 2:37 PM, non-injury
SW M 291 HWY & S CITY LIMITS, April 11, 4:45 PM, non-injury
NE TUDOR RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, April 12, 8:31 AM, non-injury
NE M 291 HWY & NE DEERBROOK ST, April 12, 9:22 AM, non-injury
NW PRYOR RD & NW LOWENSTEIN DR, April 12, 7:04 PM, non-injury
NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 12, 9:12 PM, non-injury
SW M 291 HWY & SW US 50 HWY, April 13, 5:29 AM, non-injury
SW M 291 HWY & SW US 50 HWY, April 13, 5:47 AM, non-injury
SW RIVER SPRING CT & SW EAGLEVIEW DR, April 13, 1:15 PM, non-injury
SW OLDHAM PKWY & SW 3RD ST, April 13, 6:15 PM, non-injury
SW 3RD ST & SW WARD RD, April 13, 7:55 PM, non-injury
SW PERSELS RD & SW MARKET ST, April 14, 5:04 AM, non-injury
SW M 150 HWY & SE M 291 HWY, April 14, 6:46 AM, non-injury
NE COLBERN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, April 14, 10:48 AM, non-injury
NE M 291 HWY & NE TUDOR RD, April 14, 11:40 AM, non-injury
NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, April 14, 12:40 PM, non-injury
SW LONGVIEW RD & SW PRYOR RD, April 14, 12:44 PM, non-injury
SE BLUE PKWY, 1000 block, April 14, 4:10 PM, non-injury
NW COLBERN RD & NW MAIN ST, April 14, 6:33 PM, non-injury
NW CHIPMAN RD & NW MURRAY RD, April 14, 7:44 PM, non-injury
SE 3RD ST & SE DOUGLAS ST, April 15, 9:06 AM, non-injury
SE M 291 HWY & SE 7TH TER, April 15, 10:52 AM, non-injury
NE LANGSFORD RD & SE RIDGEVIEW DR, April 15, 12:56 PM, non-injury
NE COLBERN RD & NE BURGANDY LN, April 15, 1:45 PM, injury
US 50 HWY & NW OBRIEN RD, April 15, 2:30 PM, non-injury
US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, April 15, 5:55 PM, non-injury
SW 3RD ST & SW WARD RD, April 15, 10:48 PM, non-injury
SE DOUGLAS ST & SE 4TH ST, April 16, 12:00 PM, non-injury
SW PERSELS RD & SW WARD RD, April 16, 1:15 PM, non-injury
NE M 291 HWY & NE CHIPMAN RD, April 16, 3:46 PM, injury
NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & I 470 HWY, April 16, 9:24 PM, non-injury