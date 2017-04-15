

Police Blotter: April 10 through April 16, 2017 April 22, 2017

District 1 NE LAKEPOINTE CIR, 500 block, April 11, 5:00 AM, Property Damage NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 3400 block, April 11, 10:09 AM, Property Damage NE AKIN CIR & NE AKIN DR, April 12, 2:00 PM, Stealing NE AKIN CIR & NE AKIN DR, April 12, 2:00 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE PARK SPRINGS CT, 4600 block, April 13, 6:58 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE PARK SPRINGS CT, 4600 block, April 13, 6:58 AM, Stealing NW MOONLIGHT MEADOW CT, 5600 block, April 13, 4:46 PM, Harassment NE AVENTURA CT, 800 block, April 16, 10:25 PM, Assault NE AVENTURA CT, 800 block, April 16, 10:25 PM, Domestic Assault District 2 NE DEERBROOK TER, 1000 block, April 10, 3:24 PM, Stealing NE COLBERN RD, 900 block, April 11, 8:14 AM, Stealing NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, April 12, 9:23 PM, Violations Of A Protective Order - Adult Abuse NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE TUDOR RD, April 15, 5:10 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NE SCRUGGS RD & NE HENDRIX DR, April 15, 9:58 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NE SCRUGGS RD & NE HENDRIX DR, April 15, 9:58 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances District 3 NW IVY PL, 500 block, April 10, 8:00 AM, Identity Theft (Stealing) NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, April 10, 8:41 AM, Stealing NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 900 block, April 10, 10:33 AM, Harassment NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, April 10, 11:47 AM, Minor In Possession Of Alcohol NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, April 10, 11:47 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, April 10, 11:47 AM, Delivery Of A Controlled Substance NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, April 10, 7:33 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, April 10, 7:33 PM, Stealing NE WHITE DR, 1700 block, April 10, 8:31 PM, Runaway NE TUDOR RD & NE WOODBURY LN, April 10, 11:55 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, April 11, 12:18 PM, Disturbance Of Public Peace NE COLBERN RD, 500 block, April 11, 4:00 PM, Stealing NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, April 11, 5:59 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, April 11, 5:59 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, April 11, 5:59 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Felony (State/Federal Warrant) NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, April 11, 6:39 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 12, 9:19 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 12, 9:19 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 13, 12:31 PM, Stealing NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, April 13, 1:25 PM, Promoting Prostitution 1st NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, April 13, 1:25 PM, Promoting Prostitution 1st Degree NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, April 13, 1:25 PM, Assault NW CHIPMAN RD, 800 block, April 14, 11:25 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NW CHIPMAN RD, 800 block, April 14, 11:25 AM, Stealing NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, April 14, 12:34 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, April 14, 12:34 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, April 14, 12:34 PM, Domestic Assault NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, April 14, 1:35 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, April 14, 1:45 PM, Stealing NE SWANN CIR, 700 block, April 14, 3:35 PM, Interference With Custody (2016 And Previous) NE SWANN CIR, 700 block, April 14, 3:35 PM, Interference With Custody NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, April 15, 1:12 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 15, 5:12 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 15, 5:12 PM, Assault NE GRAND AVE, 1200 block, April 16, 5:25 PM, Property Damage District 4 SW DERBY DR, 700 block, April 10, 7:37 PM, Domestic Assault NW PRYOR RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, April 10, 11:47 PM, Driving While Suspended NW PRYOR RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, April 10, 11:47 PM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia NW PRYOR RD & NW SUMMIT WOODS XING, April 10, 11:47 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance NW OLDHAM PKWY, 200 block, April 12, 4:56 PM, Disturbance Of Public Peace NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, April 12, 5:54 PM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, April 14, 11:20 AM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, April 15, 2:54 PM, Stealing District 5 SW 6TH ST, 800 block, April 11, 8:30 PM, Burglary 2nd SW 6TH ST, 800 block, April 11, 8:30 PM, Burglary Second Degree SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Domestic Assault 1st SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons; Exceptions SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Discharging Firearms Or Weapons Prohibited Within City; Exceptions SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Domestic Assault 4th SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons (2016 And Previous) SW 7TH ST, 700 block, April 13, 12:15 AM, Domestic Assault 1st (2016 And Previous) SW M291 HWY & SW US 50 HWY, April 13, 6:44 AM, Warrant - Other Agency SW HOKE LN, 400 block, April 14, 10:00 AM, Stealing SW WARD RD & SW OLDHAM PKWY, April 14, 6:18 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SW WARD RD & SW 6TH ST, April 14, 10:40 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SW WARD RD & SW 6TH ST, April 14, 10:40 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances District 6 NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, April 10, 6:58 AM, Domestic Assault SE BLUE PKWY, 400 block, April 10, 9:59 AM, Burglary 2nd SE BLUE PKWY, 400 block, April 10, 9:59 AM, Burglary Second Degree SW ALDERSON PL, 100 block, April 11, 3:58 PM, Soliciting Without Permit NE GREEN ST, 500 block, April 11, 6:31 PM, Violation Of A Full Order Protection NE GREEN ST, 500 block, April 11, 6:31 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal SW 2ND ST, 200 block, April 11, 7:00 PM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, April 12, 12:43 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, April 12, 12:43 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, April 12, 12:43 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 200 block, April 12, 1:32 AM, Stealing NW CHIPMAN RD, 200 block, April 12, 12:24 PM, Property Damage SE 1ST ST, 200 block, April 13, 9:57 PM, Property Damage NE CHIPMAN RD & NE HOWARD AVE, April 14, 3:09 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE CHIPMAN RD & NE HOWARD AVE, April 14, 3:09 PM, Warrant - Other Agency SE LEE HAVEN DR, 500 block, April 14, 4:21 PM, Domestic Assault SE LEE HAVEN DR, 500 block, April 14, 4:21 PM, Property Damage NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 200 block, April 14, 5:30 PM, Domestic Assault 4th NW LIBBY LN, 600 block, April 15, 2:19 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NW LIBBY LN, 600 block, April 15, 2:19 AM, Stealing SW BLUE PKWY, 1000 block, April 16, 4:20 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NW OLIVE ST, 600 block, April 16, 7:55 PM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons; Exceptions NW OLIVE ST, 600 block, April 16, 7:55 PM, Domestic Assault SE M 291 HWY, 300 block, April 16, 8:57 PM, Stealing District 7 SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 10, 3:00 PM, Stealing SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 11, 10:12 PM, Stealing SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 11, 10:12 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 11, 10:22 PM, Domestic Assault SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, April 11, 10:22 PM, Warrant - Other Agency SE LEXINGTON AVE, 1300 block, April 11, 11:42 PM, Runaway - Habitual SE WILLOW WAY, 300 block, April 12, 5:22 PM, Interference With Custody SE WILLOW WAY, 300 block, April 12, 5:22 PM, Interference With Custody (2016 And Previous) SE WILLOW WAY, 300 block, April 14, 7:13 PM, Interference With Custody SE WILLOW WAY, 300 block, April 14, 7:13 PM, Interference With Custody (2016 And Previous) NE RICE RD, 600 block, April 14, 8:39 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE RICE RD, 600 block, April 14, 8:39 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE RICE RD, 600 block, April 14, 8:39 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal NE RIDGEVIEW DR, 700 block, April 15, 2:58 PM, Domestic Assault NE BARNES DR, 700 block, April 15, 10:51 PM, Stealing NE BARNES DR, 700 block, April 15, 10:51 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE RICE RD, 1000 block, April 16, 1:15 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE RICE RD, 1000 block, April 16, 1:15 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances District 8 NE BRISTOL DR, 900 block, April 10, 8:56 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance District 9 SW REGENCY DR, 2400 block, April 14, 11:28 PM, Property Damage District 10 SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 12, 8:05 AM, Robbery First Degree SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 12, 4:31 PM, Stealing SW WINDSONG DR, 3800 block, April 12, 6:00 PM, Peace Distrubance SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 13, 5:04 PM, Trespass 1st Degree SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 13, 5:04 PM, Conspiracy SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 14, 6:30 PM, Trespass 1st Degree Motor Vehicle Crash Reports NE COLBERN RD & NE LUTHER RD, April 10, 2:56 PM, injury NW PRYOR RD & NW CHIPMAN RD, April 10, 3:04 PM, injury NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE BORDNER DR, April 10, 3:21 PM, non-injury NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE TROON DR, April 10, 4:38 PM, non-injury NE CHIPMAN RD, 100 block, April 10, 6:55 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, April 11, 4:56 AM, non-injury NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, April 11, 12:16 PM, non-injury SE DOUGLAS ST & SE 4TH ST, April 11, 2:37 PM, non-injury SW M 291 HWY & S CITY LIMITS, April 11, 4:45 PM, non-injury NE TUDOR RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, April 12, 8:31 AM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE DEERBROOK ST, April 12, 9:22 AM, non-injury NW PRYOR RD & NW LOWENSTEIN DR, April 12, 7:04 PM, non-injury NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, April 12, 9:12 PM, non-injury SW M 291 HWY & SW US 50 HWY, April 13, 5:29 AM, non-injury SW M 291 HWY & SW US 50 HWY, April 13, 5:47 AM, non-injury SW RIVER SPRING CT & SW EAGLEVIEW DR, April 13, 1:15 PM, non-injury SW OLDHAM PKWY & SW 3RD ST, April 13, 6:15 PM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW WARD RD, April 13, 7:55 PM, non-injury SW PERSELS RD & SW MARKET ST, April 14, 5:04 AM, non-injury SW M 150 HWY & SE M 291 HWY, April 14, 6:46 AM, non-injury NE COLBERN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, April 14, 10:48 AM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE TUDOR RD, April 14, 11:40 AM, non-injury NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, April 14, 12:40 PM, non-injury SW LONGVIEW RD & SW PRYOR RD, April 14, 12:44 PM, non-injury SE BLUE PKWY, 1000 block, April 14, 4:10 PM, non-injury NW COLBERN RD & NW MAIN ST, April 14, 6:33 PM, non-injury NW CHIPMAN RD & NW MURRAY RD, April 14, 7:44 PM, non-injury SE 3RD ST & SE DOUGLAS ST, April 15, 9:06 AM, non-injury SE M 291 HWY & SE 7TH TER, April 15, 10:52 AM, non-injury NE LANGSFORD RD & SE RIDGEVIEW DR, April 15, 12:56 PM, non-injury NE COLBERN RD & NE BURGANDY LN, April 15, 1:45 PM, injury US 50 HWY & NW OBRIEN RD, April 15, 2:30 PM, non-injury US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, April 15, 5:55 PM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW WARD RD, April 15, 10:48 PM, non-injury SE DOUGLAS ST & SE 4TH ST, April 16, 12:00 PM, non-injury SW PERSELS RD & SW WARD RD, April 16, 1:15 PM, non-injury NE M 291 HWY & NE CHIPMAN RD, April 16, 3:46 PM, injury NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & I 470 HWY, April 16, 9:24 PM, non-injury





