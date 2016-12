Police Blotter December 12 through December 14, 2016 December 24, 2016

District 1 NW CIMARRON ST, 3800 block, December 12, 7:00 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE LAKEWOOD WAY, 4800 block, December 12, 12:35 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NE BASSWOOD DR, 3600 block, December 13, 8:40 AM, Stealing - Motor Vehicle Theft NW PRIMROSE LN, 3600 block, December 14, 7:30 AM, Stealing NE MAYBROOK RD, 5600 block, December 14, 10:51 AM, Stealing NE MISTY MEADOW DR & NE MISTY MEADOW CIR, December 14, 3:40 PM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons District 2 NE MULBERRY ST, 1100 block, December 13, 4:56 PM, Careless And Imprudent Driving NE RICE RD, 1100 block, December 13, 10:40 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NE RICE RD, 1100 block, December 13, 10:40 PM, Trespass 1st Degree NE RICE RD, 1100 block, December 13, 10:40 PM, Assault NE RICE RD, 1100 block, December 13, 10:40 PM, Property Damage NE RICE RD, 1100 block, December 13, 10:40 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE RICE RD, 1100 block, December 13, 10:40 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, December 14, 6:45 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 2300 block, December 14, 7:21 AM, Tampering NE DEERBROOK ST, 900 block, December 14, 5:30 PM, Stealing - Motor Vehicle Theft District 3 NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 12, 6:18 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 12, 6:18 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 12, 6:18 PM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 12, 6:18 PM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 12, 6:18 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, December 12, 6:45 PM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 12, 6:48 PM, Stealing NE SAM WALTON LN, 900 block, December 13, 2:22 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances NE SAM WALTON LN, 900 block, December 13, 2:22 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NE SAM WALTON LN, 900 block, December 13, 2:22 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 13, 2:46 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 13, 2:46 PM, Assault NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 13, 7:09 PM, Warrant - Other Agency NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 13, 7:09 PM, Stealing NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 13, 7:09 PM, Assault NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, December 14, 1:30 PM, Harassment NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 14, 5:45 PM, Stealing District 4 NW RIVEN ROCK PL, 400 block, December 12, 8:57 AM, Burglary First Degree NW OLDHAM PKWY, 100 block, December 12, 5:45 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle NW OLDHAM PKWY, 100 block, December 12, 5:45 PM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device NW OLDHAM PKWY, 100 block, December 12, 9:22 PM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device SW SADDLEWOOD DR, 3000 block, December 13, 2:50 PM, Burglary Second Degree NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, December 13, 7:31 PM, Stealing NW OLDHAM PKWY, 100 block, December 13, 7:56 PM, Stealing District 5 SW 3RD ST & SW WARD RD, December 12, 1:53 AM, Obedience To Stop Lights, Stop Signs And Yield Right-Of-Way Signs SW 3RD ST & SW WARD RD, December 12, 1:53 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia SW 3RD ST & SW WARD RD, December 12, 1:53 AM, Warrant - Other Agency SW WARD RD & SW TWIN CREEK DR, December 13, 7:56 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances SW HIGHLAND DR, 1400 block, December 14, 11:05 PM, Interference With Custody SW HIGHLAND DR, 1400 block, December 14, 11:05 PM, Interference With Custody District 6 NW CHIPMAN RD & NW OLIVE ST, December 12, 2:56 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia NE CHIPMAN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, December 12, 1:08 PM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials NE FLORENCE AVE, 400 block, December 12, 8:08 PM, Runaway W 1ST ST, 100 block, December 13, 11:11 AM, Harassment NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, December 13, 1:37 PM, Domestic Assault SW BLUE PKWY & SW WARD RD, December 13, 4:35 PM, Warrant - Other Agency SW BLUE PKWY & SW WARD RD, December 13, 4:35 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked SW BLUE PKWY & SW WARD RD, December 13, 4:35 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal District 7 NE BARNES DR, 700 block, December 12, 10:19 AM, Domestic Assault NE BARNES DR, 700 block, December 12, 10:19 AM, Warrant - Other Agency NE BARNES DR, 700 block, December 12, 10:19 AM, Assault NE WESTWIND LN, 800 block, December 12, 9:31 PM, Property Damage SE 11TH ST, 700 block, December 13, 3:57 AM, Assault 1st Degree SE 11TH ST, 700 block, December 13, 3:57 AM, Assault First Degree SE 11TH ST, 700 block, December 13, 3:57 AM, Property Damage District 8 NE DILL DR, 1900 block, December 13, 12:44 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked NE DILL DR, 1900 block, December 13, 12:44 PM, Domestic Assault SE BLUE PKWY, 2100 block, December 13, 2:03 PM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance SE BLUE PKWY, 2100 block, December 13, 2:03 PM, Stealing NE KEYSTONE DR, 400 block, December 13, 5:44 PM, Interference With Custody NE KEYSTONE DR, 400 block, December 13, 5:44 PM, Interference With Custody SE BLUE PKWY, 2100 block, December 14, 8:42 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances District 9 SW WARD RD, 2600 block, December 13, 12:48 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances District 10 SW RAINTREE PKWY, 5000 block, December 12, 11:12 AM, Stealing SW REGATTA DR, 3300 block, December 14, 8:03 AM, Identity Theft (Stealing) Motor Vehicle Crash Reports US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, December 12, 7:00 AM, non-injury US 50 HWY & NE COLBERN RD, December 12, 9:59 AM, non-injury SE 3RD TER & SE WINGATE ST, December 12, 10:25 AM, non-injury SE OLDHAM PKWY & SE HAMBLEN RD, December 12, 3:01 PM, injury NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE SCRUGGS RD, December 13, 7:42 AM, non-injury NW PRYOR RD & NW I 470 HWY, December 13, 2:35 PM, injury SE M 291 HWY & SE M 150 HWY, December 13, 2:54 PM, non-injury NW CHIPMAN RD & NW PENNY LN, December 13, 2:58 PM, non-injury NE LAKEWOOD WAY, 4800 block, December 13, 3:36 PM, non-injury SW M 150 HWY & SW CHEDDINGTON DR, December 13, 4:19 PM, non-injury NW PRYOR RD & NW CHIPMAN RD, December 13, 4:34 PM, non-injury SW WARD RD & SW BLUE PKWY, December 13, 7:58 PM, non-injury NE SCRUGGS RD & NE RIDGEVIEW DR, December 14, 9:54 AM, non-injury SW 3RD ST & SW OLDHAM PKWY, December 14, 3:07 PM, non-injury SW M 150 HWY & SW M 291 HWY, December 14, 5:44 PM, injury SW 3RD ST & US 50 HWY, December 14, 5:48 PM, non-injury