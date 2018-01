Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit

Police Blotter: December 18 to December 25, 2017

The following list contains the information of actual police reports or investigations initiated by a police officer. If you have questions in regards to the police blotter you may contact the police department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Chris Depue at 969-1707 or cdepue@cityofls.net.

District 1

NE STROTHER RD, 400 block, December 18, 2:53 PM, Trespass 1st Degree

NE SCENIC PL, 1000 block, December 19, 1:25 PM, Stealing (State Charges)

NE LAKEWOOD WAY, 5000 block, December 20, 2:10 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NW BLUE JACKET DR, 3600 block, December 20, 8:51 AM, Domestic Assault

NE RUSHBROOK DR, 600 block, December 21, 3:10 PM, Property Damage

NE RUSHBROOK DR, 600 block, December 21, 3:10 PM, Trespass 2nd Degree

NE ANDERSON DR, 200 block, December 21, 5:41 PM, Interference With Custody

NE NEWPORT DR & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, December 23, 1:41 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE KENWOOD DR, 1300 block, December 23, 6:00 AM, Property Damage

NE HOLIDAY DR, 5400 block, December 25, 10:12 PM, Domestic Assault

District 2

NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, December 18, 10:10 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, December 18, 10:10 AM, Assault

NE DEERBROOK ST, 900 block, December 18, 12:32 PM, Stealing (State Charges)

NE WOODLAND SHORES DR, 1600 block, December 20, 10:59 AM, Domestic Assault

NE JONES INDUSTRIAL DR, 800 block, December 20, 4:15 PM, Harassment

NE COLLEEN DR, 1200 block, December 23, 4:13 AM, Domestic Assault

NE DEERBROOK ST, 900 block, December 24, 1:37 PM, Stealing

NE DEERBROOK ST, 900 block, December 24, 1:37 PM, Property Damage

District 3

NW BLUE PKWY, 1100 block, December 18, 1:28 AM, Tampering

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 18, 6:18 PM, Stealing

NE SAINT LUKES BLVD, 100 block, December 18, 11:53 PM, Trespass 1st Degree

NE SAM WALTON LN, 900 block, December 19, 5:56 AM, Property Damage

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, December 19, 7:00 PM, Delivery Of A Controlled Substance

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 19, 10:09 PM, Stealing (State Charges)

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 19, 10:09 PM, Resisting Or Interfering With Arrest

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 19, 10:09 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 20, 1:47 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 20, 1:47 PM, Stealing

NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, December 20, 2:15 PM, Counterfeiting

NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, December 20, 9:52 PM, Stealing

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, December 21, 11:55 AM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 21, 6:47 PM, Stealing

NE CHIPMAN RD, 500 block, December 21, 7:02 PM, Stealing (State Charges)

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 22, 4:35 PM, Stealing (State Charges)

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 22, 8:51 PM, Stealing

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, December 22, 8:51 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NW BLUE PKWY, 600 block, December 22, 9:40 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW BLUE PKWY, 600 block, December 22, 9:40 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NW BLUE PKWY, 600 block, December 22, 9:40 PM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only)

NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, December 23, 4:26 AM, Burglary 2nd

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 23, 11:43 AM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise

NE SAM WALTON LN, 900 block, December 23, 9:33 PM, Assault

NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, December 23, 9:56 PM, Stealing (State Charges)

NE DOUGLAS ST & NE MISSOURI RD, December 24, 5:27 AM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident

NE CHIPMAN RD, 500 block, December 24, 4:35 PM, Interference With Custody

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, December 24, 9:08 PM, Interference With Custody

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, December 25, 2:54 PM, Interference With Custody

District 4

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, December 18, 6:28 PM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 18, 9:00 PM, Stealing

NW PRYOR RD, 600 block, December 19, 10:45 AM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise

SW MUIR DR, 2900 block, December 19, 12:45 PM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, December 19, 6:12 PM, Property Damage

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1700 block, December 19, 9:33 PM, Property Damage

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 20, 10:55 AM, Stealing

SW FASCINATION DR, 3300 block, December 20, 8:41 PM, Robbery First Degree

SW PEGGY CIR, 1200 block, December 21, 5:00 AM, Stealing

SW WALDEN DR, 2100 block, December 21, 5:26 PM, Stealing (State Charges)

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, December 22, 10:50 AM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 22, 11:33 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, December 23, 9:00 PM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 23, 11:08 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 23, 11:08 PM, Tampering 1st

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 23, 11:08 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 23, 11:08 PM, Stealing (State Charges)

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 24, 12:13 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 24, 12:13 AM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, December 24, 6:34 PM, Stealing

District 5

SW WARD RD, 300 block, December 18, 7:00 AM, Stealing (State Charges)

SW LILLY DR, 2400 block, December 18, 10:48 AM, Burglary 1st

SW 9TH TER, 2600 block, December 19, 12:00 PM, Stealing

SW MARKET ST, 1600 block, December 21, 3:00 PM, Stealing Leased Or Rented Property

SW MARKET ST, 1300 block, December 22, 4:55 AM, Burglary 2nd

SW OLD PRYOR RD, 700 block, December 23, 12:04 AM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW OLD PRYOR RD, 700 block, December 23, 12:04 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

SW WARD RD, 300 block, December 24, 7:15 PM, Stealing

SW WARD RD & SW 6TH ST, December 25, 3:50 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW WARD RD & SW 6TH ST, December 25, 3:50 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SW WARD RD & SW 6TH ST, December 25, 3:50 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW WARD RD & SW 6TH ST, December 25, 3:50 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

SW 3RD ST, 1400 block, December 25, 2:11 PM, Domestic Assault



District 6

NW WARD RD, 600 block, December 18, 9:00 AM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 900 block, December 18, 5:40 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW CHIPMAN RD, 900 block, December 18, 5:40 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE BLUE PKWY, 400 block, December 19, 12:13 PM, False Bomb Report

SE GREEN ST, 100 block, December 19, 12:43 PM, Endangering The Welfare Of Child

SE WILSON ST & SE GRAND AVE, December 19, 4:41 PM, Assault

SE 2ND ST & SE GRAND AVE, December 19, 10:40 PM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE LYNN ST, December 20, 11:29 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE LYNN ST, December 20, 11:29 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE LYNN ST, December 20, 11:29 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SE 3RD ST & SE DOUGLAS ST, December 21, 12:35 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE 3RD ST & SE DOUGLAS ST, December 21, 12:35 AM, Assault

SE 3RD ST & SE DOUGLAS ST, December 21, 12:35 AM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials

SE 3RD ST & SE DOUGLAS ST, December 21, 12:35 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SE 3RD ST & SE DOUGLAS ST, December 21, 12:35 AM, Assault 2nd Degree

NE CORDER AVE, 400 block, December 22, 6:00 AM, Stealing

NW LAKEVIEW BLVD, 0 block, December 22, 2:25 PM, Stealing

NE M 291 HWY, 600 block, December 23, 3:24 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE M 291 HWY, 600 block, December 23, 3:24 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE M 291 HWY, 600 block, December 23, 3:24 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NW WARD LN, 600 block, December 24, 12:35 PM, Domestic Assault



District 7

SE 3RD TER, 900 block, December 18, 9:16 AM, Property Damage

SE LONDON WAY, 700 block, December 18, 12:00 PM, Stealing

SE BRENTWOOD DR, 300 block, December 19, 7:07 PM, Property Damage

NE RICE RD, 1000 block, December 20, 5:19 AM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NE RICE RD, 1000 block, December 20, 5:19 AM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE RICE RD, 1000 block, December 20, 5:19 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, December 20, 12:00 PM, Stealing

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 1000 block, December 20, 12:29 PM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only)

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, 100 block, December 20, 3:00 PM, Stealing

401 SE NATHANS PASS, 400 block, December 22, 1:02 AM, Stealing

NE BANNER DR, 700 block, December 22, 6:12 PM, Interference With Custody

District 8

SE 3RD ST, 2200 block, December 18, 3:12 PM, Stealing

NE CONEFLOWER DR, 1800 block, December 20, 12:20 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE CONEFLOWER DR, 1800 block, December 20, 12:20 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE LANA ST, 400 block, December 22, 3:30 PM, Stealing

SE LANA ST, 400 block, December 22, 3:30 PM, Property Damage

NE PETERS CT, 1900 block, December 22, 5:15 PM, Domestic Assault

SE 2ND ST, 3100 block, December 24, 8:00 AM, Burglary 2nd

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE 5TH ST, December 24, 8:52 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE 5TH ST, December 24, 8:52 PM, License Plates

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE 5TH ST, December 24, 8:52 PM, Failure To Provide Proof Of Financial Responsibility

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE 5TH ST, December 24, 8:52 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE 2ND CIR, 2700 block, December 25, 9:30 PM, Property Damage

District 9

SW NAGONA LN, 1200 block, December 20, 6:25 AM, Stealing (State Charges)

SW ARTHUR DR, 2700 block, December 20, 3:04 PM, Stealing (State Charges)

SW ARTHUR DR, 2700 block, December 20, 3:04 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW NAGONA LN, 1200 block, December 21, 6:50 AM, Property Damage 1st

SW OLD PORT RD, 2400 block, December 21, 6:00 PM, Stealing

SW M 150 HWY & SW WARD RD, December 24, 5:43 PM, Obedience To Stop Lights, Stop Signs And Yield Right-Of-Way Signs

SW M 150 HWY & SW WARD RD, December 24, 5:43 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW M 150 HWY & SW WARD RD, December 24, 5:43 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance



District 10

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, December 20, 8:59 PM, Stealing (State Charges)

SW JESSIE LN, 3300 block, December 21, 2:00 PM, Stealing

SW SEAGULL ST, 300 block, December 22, 3:00 AM, Stealing (State Charges)

SW CHARTWELL DR, 200 block, December 22, 10:13 AM, Stealing (State Charges)

SW RAINTREE DR, 3700 block, December 22, 9:15 PM, Assault

SW ALBATROSS CT, 200 block, December 24, 11:07 AM, Property Damage

SW ALBATROSS CT, 200 block, December 24, 11:07 AM, Stealing (State Charges)



Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

NE STROTHER RD & I 470 HWY, December 18, 12:16 PM, injury

NW MAIN ST & NW COLBERN RD, December 18, 2:47 PM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY & SE BAYBERRY LN, December 18, 3:48 PM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW LEA DR, December 18, 4:39 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, December 18, 6:32 PM, non-injury

NE ANDERSON DR & NE HIDDEN MEADOW RD, December 19, 2:01 AM, non-injury

NE SCRUGGS RD & NE TODD GEORGE PKWY, December 19, 10:17 AM, non-injury

NE SWANN RD & NE RIDGEVIEW DR, December 19, 2:54 PM, non-injury

SW PRYOR RD & SW M 150 HWY, December 19, 3:14 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, December 19, 3:41 PM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW 3RD ST, December 19, 3:59 PM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY & SE STUART RD, December 19, 5:02 PM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY & US 50 HWY, December 20, 6:28 AM, non-injury

SW PERSELS RD & SW JEFFERSON ST, December 20, 7:42 AM, non-injury

NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE LEINWEBER RD, December 20, 9:50 AM, injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE COLUMBUS ST, December 20, 1:31 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & US 50 HWY, December 20, 2:40 PM, non-injury

SW PERSELS RD & SW MISSION RD, December 20, 4:20 PM, non-injury

NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE LANGSFORD RD, December 20, 5:46 PM, non-injury

NE MAIN ST & NE CHIPMAN RD, December 20, 5:55 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW WARD RD, December 20, 5:57 PM, non-injury

NW BLUE PKWY & NW WARD RD, December 20, 7:35 PM, non-injury

SE GRAND AVE & SE 2ND ST, December 20, 8:07 PM, injury

I 470 HWY & NW VIEW HIGH DR, December 20, 11:53 PM, non-injury

SW OLDHAM PKWY & SW 3RD ST, December 21, 8:22 AM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY, 300 block, December 21, 10:23 AM, non-injury

SE 2ND ST & SE GREEN ST, December 21, 3:09 PM, injury

